Sampson Boxing Signs Carolina Duer

Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz proudly announces the signing of three-time women’s world champion Carolina Duer of Buenos Aires to a promotional contract.

Duer (19-3-1, 6 KOs), undefeated since her fifth fight in 2008, is the current interim IBF World Female Bantamweight Champion. She won the WBO Bantamweight Championship in July 2013 and made two successful defenses, as well as the WBO Super Flyweight Championship in 2010 and made six successful defenses.





The Jewish daughter of Syrian immigrants to Argentina, Duer is a celebrity in her homeland, having appeared on the reality TV show Celebrity Splash!, which taught celebrities the art of diving, and now moonlighting as a prominent boxing commentator for Argentine National TV.

As an amateur, Duer won 19 of 20 fights. She is also the first women of Jewish descent to win a WBO title.

Lewkowicz says for his first move as her new promoter, he’ll relocate the South American star to the United States.

“Carolina Duer is one of the best female fighters in boxing,” said Lewkowicz. “In the US, she will get the best training possible. It is only a matter of time before she becomes the star North America that she is back home. I am very happy to be working with her. This is the perfect time for her career, as female boxing has become very popular once again.”

About Sampson Boxing

After a very successful run as a matchmaker and adviser, Sampson Lewkowicz switched over to the promotional side of professional boxing in January 2008.

Sampson Boxing has grown into one of the world’s most prestigious promotional firms, representing many of the world’s best fighters and most promising young contenders.

Sampson Boxing has promotional partners all over North and South America, Africa, Asia, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and Central America and Sampson Boxing events have been televised on such premiere networks as HBO, Showtime, ESPN, VS. and several international networks.