Sampson Boxing Signs Argentinean Amateur Star Alberto Melian to a Promotional Contract

Sampson Boxing proudly announces the signing of Argentinean amateur star and two-time Olympian Alberto “Impacto” Melián to a promotional contract.

Considered by several experts as the best Argentine amateur boxer of the last eight years, Melián represented Argentina in numerous international tournaments, including his double Olympic participation, at the Olympic Games in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.





Melián was also a silver medalist in the South American Championship in Medellín 2010 and was one of the country’s top fighters in the International Boxing Association (AIBA) tournaments. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara 2011.

Among his most outstanding victories is one over Cuban Olympic Champion Robeisy Ramirez in the last pre-Olympic event held in Buenos Aires and Frenchman Khedafi Djelkhir, Olympic silver medalist, in Beijing 2008 and APB Series World champion.

In 2014, he was chosen by the Boxing Journalist’s Union of Argentina (UPERBOX) for the “Firpo de Oro” award as the best boxer in the country. During that season, the AIBA recognized Melián as #1 worldwide in the super bantamweight weight class.

“I am honored to be chosen as Melián’s promoter and will work hard to help him reach the world championship,” said Sampson Lewkowicz. “My work in South America, is paying dividends with the addition of Melián, as well as his fellow Argentinean Olympian Alberto Palmetta to my promotional stable.”

Melián’s pro debut is scheduled for December. A more detailed announcement will follow.