Sampson Boxing Re-Signs Eduardo Ramirez and Jorge Cota

Sampson boxing proudly announces the re-signing of featherweight contender Eduardo “Zurdito” Ramirez and super welterweight contender Jorge “Demonio” Cota, both of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, to exclusive long-term promotional contracts.

Ramirez (23-2-3, 10 KOs) is a 27-year-old, highly skilled southpaw with fast hands and super defense. He was last seen stopping formerly undefeated Cuban Leduan Barthelemy in four impressive rounds last November in Las Vegas. The pair had previously fought to a controversial draw, but this time Ramirez left no doubt.

Cota (30-4, 27 KOs) is a 27-year-old perennial contender with mighty fists and a hard-nosed relentless free-swinging style. Cota was last seen at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, where he scored a TKO 5 over popular contender Thomas LaManna on the undercard of promotional stablemate Jeison Rosario’s title-winning stoppage of Julian Williams in January of this year.

Both fighters are trained by Pedro and Eduardo Montiel and managed by Manuel Montiel Jr., brothers of five-time world champion Fernando Montiel.

“I have been given many good opportunities in my career and look forward to many more with Sampson Boxing,” said Ramirez. “Sampson told me if I work hard and do my job, he will get me in the right fights, and we have both kept our word.”

“I am happy to continue to fight under the Sampson banner,” said Cota. “Sampson never gave up on me. I will continue to fight hard and work to win a world championship for my team.”

Lewkowicz says he’s happy to be continuing his promotional relationship with both Mexican warriors.

“Both of these fighters are from the toughest parts of Mexico, and they work every day for more for themselves and their families. I am honored to remain part of their team and helping them fight their way to better lives. They are both good men who always show up to fight. They are both coming off big victories in their careers, and when boxing starts up again, they will both see good opportunities to come.”

