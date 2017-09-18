Sampson Boxing and Cannery Hotel & Casino announce two-for-one fight tickets

Sampson Boxing and the Cannery Hotel & Casino are proud to announce a “Buy One Get One Free” fight-ticket special for firefighters, police and military personnel attending their upcoming “Cuba vs. Mexico” Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes event on Tuesday, September 26.

In honor of the brave men and women serving Las Vegas and around the world, all seats, will be two-for-one for qualifying attendees when undefeated Leduan Barthelemy (13-0, 7 KOs) faces also undefeated Eduardo Ramirez (20-0-2, 7 KOs) in the 10-round featherweight main event at the Cannery Hotel & Casino in North Las Vegas. Tickets, starting at $30, are available by visiting www.ticketmaster.com or calling 800-745-3000.





Televised live on FS1 and FOX Deportes beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, the event also features hard-hitting prospect Alejandro Salinas (8-1, 8 KOs) matching up against unbeaten Duarn Vue (12-0, 4 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight attraction plus a six-round showdown between unbeaten lightweight prospects Bryan Figueroa (12-0, 5 KOs) and Ivan Jimenez (7-0-1, 4 KOs).

“I am proud to offer this ticket special to the bravest ones in our society,” said Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing. “Please be my guest at the fights and bring a friend or family member. This is a great night of fights, featuring fighters with combined records of 72-1-3 in the three televised bouts, and I’m proud to be able to offer it to our best and brightest at a discounted price.”

# # #

Fans can live stream the fights on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.