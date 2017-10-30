Sammy Valentin faces Alejandro Barbosa this Fri.

Miami FL; Boxeo Telemundo Ford closes out another year just how it started, remaining the #1 Boxing Program on U.S. Hispanic TV. The 2017 Finale features a loaded card from Kissimmee, FL regarded by many as a second home for the Puerto Rican fan base. Headlined “For Pride” a battle of Mexico vs Puerto Rico features two young up & coming prospects, Undefeated Alejandro “Bad Boy” Barbosa faces Sammy “Hurricane” Valentin for a WBO Regional title this Friday.

Nicknamed “Hurricane” as a child, Sammy Valentin (12-1 9 KOs) former NABO Welterweight Champion & winner of the 2014 National Golden Gloves looks to get back on the win column after suffering a heartbreaking lost in front of his home crowd earlier this year. Valentin, a hot prospect coming out of the bay area had his first taste of defeat in Telemundo’s summer series were he took on Giovanny Santillan in a battle of unbeaten’s and lost by TKO. Not letting the loss phase him, he steps right back into contention as the main event this Friday looking to work his way back up the rankings and a possible shot at revenge next year with Santillan.





Meanwhile Barbosa has never been defeated spotting an Unblemished record of 11-0 7KO’s with 6 of his last 7 wins coming by way of knockout is looking to make a name for himself in the states. Fighting from the tough region of Jalisco Mexico, Barbosa looks to capture his first regional title with an impressive win over Valentin this Friday on Telemundo. Ironically Barbosa is from the same region as current superstar Canelo Alvarez who also fought on Telemundo’s 2008 Finale with a 1st round knockout win.

The CO-main event of the night in the featherweight division features an 8 round battle as the pride of Kissimmee Jean Carlos “Chapito” Rivera (12-0 7 KOs) faces off against tough Mexican contender Edgar Cantu ( 7-1-2 1KO)

6 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7:00PM first bell 8:00PM.

TV: Telemundo 11:35 EST/ 10:35 CST

Promotor: “Tuto” Zabala All Star Boxing INC

Venue: Osceola Heritage Park Kissimmee, Florida

Tickets: Ohpark.com or at the Box Office