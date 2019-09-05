Sam “The Vanilla Gorilla” Crossed in Action on Sept. 14 at The Dulles Sportsplex

On Saturday, Sept. 14, Sam “The Vanilla Gorilla” Crossed (8-0, 5KOs) will return to the ring for the first time this year in a six-round bout when he takes on 33-fight veteran Edgar Perez. The match will take place at the Dulles Sportsplex on Sterling, Va., just outside the Nation’s Capital. the card, titled “Countdown to the Commonwealth”, is promoted by Cory Sanders of CyNation Sports in association with Greg Cohen Promotions.





“Perez has been in there with a lot of good guys and always comes to fight,” Crossed said. “If I can get him out early, that would be great, but if I get some rounds in, that wouldn’t be bad either.”

Perez has faced top-notch competition throughout his career. Perez will be the 15th undefeated fighter the Puerto Rican warhorse has faced in the squared circle, seven of whom he took the distance including a win over former light heavyweight prospect Lavarn Harvel, who was 13-0, 7KOs, when Perez handed him his first defeat, putting him on the canvas twice in rounds one and three.

Crossed was scheduled to face cruiserweight gatekeeper Larry Pryor on May 19, but due to circumstances beyond his control, the bout was scrapped just before the card was set to begin in Washington, D.C. Although he was devastated that he was unable to ply his trade, Crossed said he didn’t let it slow him down.





“I felt terrible for my fans when my fight was canceled at the last minute. I felt like I let everyone down,” Crossed said. “I have stayed in the gym just waiting for an opportunity to get back in the ring, and I want to make it up to everyone with a great performance.

“I am working with Billy Robin, and I feel the best I have in my career.”

The D.C. area fan favorite will be fighting at a catchweight of 185 pounds for this bout as he moves down to the light heavyweight division. This will be the lowest contracted weight at which the power punching Greenbelt, Md., native has ever competed.

“I have been fighting at my walk around weight my entire career,” Cross said. “My next fight I plan to come in around 180 and then keep working my way down to 175 pounds.”

The promotional free agent, Crossed, has stated that would like to fight at least twice more before the years end.

“I want to thank Cory Sanders and CyNation Sports for giving me the opportunity to fight on this card,” Crossed said. “This is my first time fighting in Virginia and on the CyNation card, hopefully we can keep this going.”

“I want to be as active as possible, I haven’t fought since December and I am dying to get back in there.”

Tickets tickets priced at $55 and $75 can be purchased at www.SamCrossed301.complus any applicable fees.