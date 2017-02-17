Sam Evans is not letting a late change of opponent knock him off his stride

The Wednesbury punch was scheduled to face Chris Jenkinson on Hatton Boxing’s ‘Time to Shine’ bill in Stoke this Saturday night.

But he will now lock horns with Poland’s Sylwester Walczak instead due to Jenkinson getting stopped on a show in Manchester last weekend and having to serve a 28 day suspension.





“It’s a new opponent, but it’s nothing to worry about because I’ve prepared for all styles,” Evans, 20, said.

“The sparring I’ve had has given me a mix of everything. I’ve had tall guys, I’ve had short guys, some have been come-forward types and others have been boxers.

“I’ve probably had the best camp of my career so far and I’m ready to get in the ring and do the business now.”

The dust up will be Evans’ fifth over six rounds and he feels another stellar performance will provide the catalyst for a move to up eight round level before progressing to titles.

“I think I’ll be ready for eight after this fight and I’ll take whatever comes,” Sam, who outside of boxing helps out most weekend’s on his dad’s market stall, said.

“I’m on my way to title fights I think and I know I’ll be ready to take when the opportunity comes.

“I reckon I’ll push for a title fight before the end of the year.”

This weekend’s card is entitled ‘Time to Shine’ and is hosted by Hatton Boxing, the company founded by four-time world champion Ricky Hatton that also manufactures premium boxing equipment and trains thousands of fitness professionals each year through its Academy.

Top of the bill sees heavyweight sensation Nathan Gorman lock horns with Georgia’s tough Gogita Gorgiladze while Reuben Arrowsmith faces Ryan Toms features for the super-welterweight Challenge belt in a supporting contest alongside Craig Morris’s Midlands Area welterweight title defence against Ryan Fields and Kieron McLaren’s super-lightweight Challenge belt encounter with Michael Mooney.

Also on in action on the bill will be fellow Hatton Boxing prospect Jake Haigh as well as Stafford’s Rob Hunt, Cheshire’s Nathan Clarke and former amateur standout Luke Caci, who will be making his pro debut.