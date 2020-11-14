Sam Eggington vs Ashley Theophane on December 11

Battle hardened fighters Sam Eggington and Ashley Theophane will clash on Friday 11th December in what is expected to be a real blood ’n guts battle in a 12-Round International Contest, exclusively live in the UK on free-to-air Channel 5.

Presented by Mick Hennessy for Hennessy Sports in association with Ladbrokes, Infinitum, Numan and Everlast, the show will be staged behind-closed-doors at the Fly By Nite purpose built TV production facility in Redditch.

Eggington and Theophane will put everything on the line in this crossroads fight with plenty of pride and honour at stake between these two world class warriors.

Boxing has an abundance of ‘real-life Rocky stories’ of an underdog who has come up the hard way, down on his luck and has upset the odds and this describe’s Birmingham’s Eggington (28-7-0 17 KO’s) to a T.

In an eight year and 35-fight career, the working-class warrior has fought everyone; mostly away from home in fights he wasn’t supposed to win; been on the end of wrong decisions, but he continues to fight on with the dream of a World title shot.

With a belt haul that many boxers would retire content with, including British, Commonwealth, European, International titles – and last year capturing the IBF International Super-Welterweight title with a stunning second round KO win over Orlando Fiordigiglio in Florence – it’s the World title belt he craves.

‘Savage’ has carved a reputation as one of British boxing’s most exciting fighters for his thrilling performances that have made him a real fan-favourite. One of his most high profile nights was when he ended the career of the former Two-Time World Champion Paulie Malignaggi with a devastating eighth round KO in March 2017.

In his last fight in August, Eggington was involved in a toe-to-toe battle with fierce rival Ted Cheeseman that he lost on a highly debated points, but will be long remembered for a thrilling fight with an epic final round.

Eggington knows he has to do a number on Theophane to keep his world title dream alive and has promised to make it an early ending.

He said, “I’m still just 27 and I’ve accomplished so much in under 10 years as a pro, but the World title is the one thing that’s missing and I desperately want that more than anything else. Winning this fight is absolutely crucial to me and my future so there’s no ifs or buts, I have to win, full stop.”

“I’m coming off the Cheeseman fight that I don’t believe I lost, I one hundred percent won that fight and the scoring was dreadful with everything hedging towards him,”

“I’m now focused on Theophane who’s a good name. He knows the game inside out and he’s experienced and well travelled, we’re both solid pros and know what’s on the line,”

“He’ll want to win bad and so do I, I’m not planning on it going the twelve rounds, I’ll be getting him out of there inside that.”

Similarly, Paddington’s Theophane (50-8-1, 19 KO’s), the former British Super-Lightweight Champion, hasn’t had an easy ride in his career spanning 17-years and 58-fights that has seen him fight all around the world.

Previously promoted by Floyd Mayweather’s TMT outfit, ‘Treasure’ fought on the undercard of Mayweather’s fight against Andre Berto in September 2015 when he won a points decision over Steve Chambers.

In his only World title attempt, he faced elite fighter Adrien Broner for the WBA World Super-Lightweight title in April 2016, but the American failed to make the weight the day before and was stripped of the title. With the title vacant, only Theophane could claim the belt if he won and despite a brave performance he was halted in the ninth round.

Theophane then targeted 50 professional career wins and achieved that with a victory over Patta Varduashvili in Germany in December 2017. In his last fight in October 2019 he defeated the tough former IBF World Super-Welterweight Champion Kassim Ouma in Denmark.

He previously fought on two Hennessy Sports shows prior to his World tour when he defeated British Super-Lightweight Champion Lenny Daws (February 2011) and in the next fight defended the title against Jason Cook (July 2011), both fights were televised live on Channel 5.

Outside of the ring Theophane has also done incredible work in his community to raise awareness of youth knife crime through going into schools and talking to kids to encourage them to take up boxing training and get off the streets.

Theophane believes it’s an even fight with a blend of youth against experience and he’s confident of victory in his 60th pro fight.

He said, “Sam is very physically strong. He’s not afraid to go into enemy territory so that says a lot about his character. A weakness is that maybe he’s too brave for his own good.”

“Fights with Josh Kelly and Conor Benn never materialised for me and I believe that Sam is probably tougher opposition than them. He’s young, experienced and a former British, Commonwealth and European champion,”

“I’ve watched him once when he fought Malignaggi. That was an impressive win over a former world champion. He’s been stopped twice so it’s possible I can do that too. I believe it’s a great fight. Youth versus experience, it’s a 50/50 fight,”

“At this stage in my career. I’ve done everything except win the world title. I’ve beaten world champions, fought at the MGM Grand. I’ve headlined in Las Vegas. I’ve fought and won in twelve countries on my two-year world tour to achieve my 50 wins. I’m content. Right now. I’ll take it one fight at a time.”

“I’m training for the win. That is my aim to achieve my 51st win in my 60th professional fight.”

Promoter Mick Hennessy will release further details of the fight card in due course.