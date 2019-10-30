Anthony Cacace challenges Sam Bowen on November 30 LIVE on BT Sport

TWO weight world champion Carl Frampton believes the power of Anthony Cacace will be too much for British super-featherweight champion Sam Bowen.





Frampton’s fellow Belfast boxer, Cacace (17-1, 7 KOs) challenges Bowen (15-0, 11KOs) for his title on Frank Warren’s big night of action on Saturday November 30 at Arena Birmingham, live on BT Sport.

Bowen is the bookies favourite, but Frampton felt the force of Cacace when they used to spar regularly.

Frampton said: “Anto has a very tough fight against Bowen who is a similar style fighter. Both have long arms and are fantastic punchers.





“Anto Cacace is the hardest person I have ever been hit by. He has got freakish power. He whips his shots in and it’s frightening.”

Looking at the records of Ibstock’s Bowen and Cacace it suggests the champion holds the aces when it comes to power.

Unbeaten Bowen who will be risking his title for the second time has 11 KOs in his 15 wins, while Cacace only has cut down seven of his 17 victims inside the distance





Frampton added: “Anto doesn’t have the KOs that his record should have but that is probably more to do with the way he fights. He fights a bit lazy.

“I fancy Anto but it is going to be a good fight. No, it’s going to be a great fight.”

Bowen v Cacace features on a stacked night of title action at Arena Birmingham on November 30. WBO world bantamweight champion Zolani Tete defends his title against interim champion John Riel Casimero, British and Commonwealth welterweight champion Chris Jenkins makes a defence against Liam Taylor. Lerrone Richards also takes on Lennox Clarke for the Commonwealth and vacant British super middleweight belt.

Sam Maxwell defends his WBO European super lightweight title against the also unbeaten Connor Parker from Derbyshire, while Hamzah Sheeraz will fight for his first major title at super welterweight.

Thrilling prospects Dennis McCann, Shabaz Masoud, Eithan James and George Davey also feature on the bill, along with talents from the local region in Nathan Heaney, Ryan Kelly and River Wilson-Bent.

Tickets are available now from £40 via TheTicketFactory and Ticketmaster

