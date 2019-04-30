Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Jonathan Haggerty open workout

The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), held the ONE: FOR HONOR Official Open Workout last Tuesday, 30 April in Jakarta. Gracing the stage were ONE Championship athletes who demonstrated their various skills to select media in attendance.





Showcasing their many talents were main event competitors including ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao of Thailand and challenger Jonathan Haggerty of England. Also in attendance were ONE athletes Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol, Nou Srey Pov, Paul Lumihi, Sunoto, Adrian Matheis, and Himanshu Kaushik.

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, stated: “It feels good to be back. Winning the World Title is a huge honor for Thailand and I am proud to represent Muay Thai on the global stage of competition. My opponent is young and hungry, and determined to take my title. But I’ve faced a lot of adversity throughout my career. I am prepared to defend my belt and bring glory to my country. I am thankful for the opportunity to showcase my skills once more to millions of fans around the world.”

Jonathan Haggerty, ONE Athlete, stated: “I thank ONE Championship for this amazing opportunity. Fighting for the World Title against a legend like Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is a huge honor. I’ve been watching him since I was a teenager. He’s an absolute warrior and just a machine. Now I’m fighting him and it’s brilliant. I hope he’s training hard, because I’m no pushover. I’m coming for the belt with everything I have. I’m definitely gunning for the stoppage so don’t blink.”





Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol, ONE Athlete, stated: “I’ve been working hard in the gym, improving on my areas of weakness, at the same time, further solidifying my strengths. I have definitely improved a lot since my last fight. I can’t wait to show fans my new and improved skills. My opponent is young and strong, and she loves to strike. But this is mixed martial arts and I’ll take the fight wherever I have the advantage. I can’t wait to go in there and give my best.”

Nou Srey Pov, ONE Athlete, stated: “Ever since joining ONE Championship, my life has changed so much. It is such a huge privilege for me competing in the largest martial arts organization in the world. Getting my hands raised in my first mixed martial arts bout, I will always remember that feeling. I want the same thing for my second outing. Priscilla [Hertati Lumban Gaol] is a tremendous fighter. She is very strong, but I’m prepared for everything she brings to the table.”

Paul Lumihi, ONE Athlete, stated: “The magnitude of the event and being able to perform in front of my countrymen, it can’t get any better for my ONE Championship debut. And then facing a veteran in Sunoto, it’s a big task but one that I am prepared for. He has good experience and good skills, but I bring ferociousness to the table. I don’t mind that he is a fellow Indonesian. May the best man win.”

Sunoto, ONE Athlete, stated: “I’ve had a good run through my career and I feel like I’m really turning a new leaf here. I want to do my best and impress the fans in Jakarta. I feel so honored and lucky that I am able to constantly perform here. My opponent is powerful and dangerous and I am not taking him lightly. Fans can expect all-out action between us and I hope they leave the arena happy with my performance.”

Adrian Matheis, ONE Athlete, stated: “Representing Indonesia is a big privilege for me. I am always thankful to represent my country. Fans who know me, know I bring my very best each time I fight. No matter if I win or lose, it doesn’t matter. I always give my one hundred percent. Himanshu [Kaushik] better be ready because I am looking to end matters early.”

Himanshu Kaushik, ONE Athlete, stated: “I had a big victory in my last fight which did great for my confidence. Now I want to put together a win streak and get a second straight victory against a tough Indonesian local star. I know the crowd will be against me again in this one but I don’t mind. I’ll go in there and do what I do best.”