Salvador Briseño Inks Agreement with All Star Boxing

Miami, FL: President and CEO of All Star Boxing, INC Felix “Tuto” Zabala is proud to announce the signing of super featherweight prospect Salvador “Bufon” Briseno to a multi-year exclusive agreement.







Salvador “Buffon” Briseño (14-3-0 8 KO’s) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico is a former World Boxing Council(WBC) Fecombox Champion, having defended the title twice, before traveling overseas to Ekaterinburg, Russia to try capturing a second title(WBO Youth) and dropping a tough unanimous decision to unbeaten #9 ranked Russian contender Mikhail Alexeev.Briseño a young fighter who is only 22 years old, sees his defeat in Russia as a small setback that helped him gain experience. Sticking true to his word, Briseño wasted no time stepping back in the ring just three months later and knocked out then unbeaten Victor Gonzalez in 5 rounds.

Briseno added a few words to his recent signing with All Star Boxing, “I want to thank All Star Boxing & Felix “Tuto” Zabala for giving me the opportunity and the confidence to work with their company” he continued “I am very happy with this new agreement, I want to show the people in the United States just how talented i am.”

Zabala plans to showcase his prospect in the Fall Series of Boxeo Telemundo Ford, The longest running Hispanic Boxing show in U.S. The 1st of 4 shows is salted for November 16 in Kissimmee, FL.

BILLERICA NATIVE ORTOLANI TO COMPETE ON THANKSGIVING EVE BOXING EVENT IN WINDHAM, NH







Windham, NH [September 25, 2018] – Boston Boxing Promotions has announced another fight for Thanksgiving Eve, November 21, 2018 at The Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire as Billerica, Massachusetts’ native John Ortolani will take on Schuylerville, New York’s Ian Beatease in a four-round junior middleweight fight.

Ortolani and Beatease are both accomplished combat sports athletes. Ortolani is a former title challenger for regional championships in Mixed Martial Arts and Beatease is a former MMA regional amateur champion. Ortolani is also a former professional lacrosse player playing for both the Boston Cannons and Boston Breakers. He is a graduate of Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts.

“I am really excited to be able to step into the ring again in front of a New England crowd,” said John Ortolani, who currently lives and trains in Florida.

“My opponent has a lot of combat sports experience, and I’m looking forward to testing my skills and showcasing my improvements. This will be an exciting matchup for sure. Get your tickets early!”







Beatease, from New York state, is an honorary New Englander as he trains in Vermont. He is teammates with Andre Belcarris who will also fight on the show against North Andover’s Tommy O’Connell on the same night.

“A fight is a fight,” said a confident Beatease. “I predict action for as long as it lasts and am prepared to go four hard rounds if need be.”

Tickets for the November 21, 2018 Thanksgiving Eve Boxing event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.

Boston Boxing Promotions was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to the resurgence of professional boxingat the regional level, particularly in the New England area. Since that time, it has presented professional boxing events in places like Boston, Cape Cod, New Hampshire and New Bedford. To learn more about the promotion, you can follow them on Twitter @BostonProBoxing, join the promotion’s official Facebook page “Boston Boxing Promotions,” and visit the promotion’s website www.BostonBoxingPromotions.com.