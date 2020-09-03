Salita to livestream championship boxing on Sept.4 from Moscow

Tomorrow at 1 pm ET (10 am PT), Salita Promotions will take their highly successful YouTube Channel a step further by presenting an afternoon of livestreamed professional boxing, live from the Soviet Wings Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia, free of charge.

The jam-packed card, presented by Shamo Boxing, will feature a 10-round battle for the Russian Light Heavyweight Championship between Artur Ziyatdinov (12-0, 9 KOs) from Montreal, Canada via Simferopol, Crimea, Russia, taking on Gassan Gassanov (16-9-1, 13 KOs) of Rostov-na-Donu, Russia, in the main event.

In other exciting title fights, Mukhammad Shekhov (7-0, 3 KOs) of Velikie Luki, Russia via Uzbekistan will face Magomed Kurbanov (6-0, 3 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, Russia, over 10 rounds for the WBA International Super Bantamweight Championship. Radik Grigoryan (6-0-1, 1 KO) of Krasnodar, Russia via Armenia will take on also undefeated Andrey Maik (6-0, 1 KO) Saint Petersburg, Russia via Ukraine, over 10 rounds for the WBA Asia Super Lightweight Championship; and Ravshan Makhamadjonov (10-0, 7 KOs) of Tashkent, Uzbekistan will face Volodymyr Hordiienko (8-1, 3 KOs) of Kiev, Ukraine over eight rounds for the WBC World Youth Super Welterweight Championship.

The livestream will be the first of its kind for Salita Promotions’ YouTube Channel, that already offers thousands of hours of past fights from many of the biggest names in boxing, free of charge, and attracts more than 5 million monthly views with 110,000 subscribers with upwards of 200,000 daily viewers.

Calling the action for the English-speaking audience will be Canada’s Corey Erdman, a commentary veteran for ESPN, NBC, CBS, SpikeTV, BoxNation, DAZN and SNY, as well as UFC Fight Pass’ recurring series Broadway Boxing. Erdman is also a lead columnist for Boxing Scene, and a regular combat sports contributor to VICE.

“I am thrilled to be able to help bring this show, and many more to the English-speaking audience across the world,” said Erdman. “Shekhov-Kurbanov, in particular, is one of the highest-level competitive fights on the calendar, between two incredibly decorated amateurs that would normally not be matched up with one another. There is a whole world of boxing out there that has been ignored for years by North American broadcasters, and it’s tremendous that Dmitriy Salita has taken the initiative to open that portal to the boxing audience.”

Also in action will be an eight-round cruiserweight battle between Vladimir Kelesh (7-0, 5 KOs) of Moscow, Russia, via Kazakhstan and Denis Tsaryuk (12-2, 10 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, Russia; and a six-round super lightweight opener between Valery Oganisyan (2-0, 2 KOs) of Ruza, Russia, and Arkadi Harutyunyan (4-9, 1 KO) of Khimki, Russia, via Armenia.

Salita Promotions President, Dmitriy Salita says although this event is the first of its kind, in the future he plans on bringing lots of shows from the other side of the world to his YouTube Channel followers.

“The world is a small place and our sport of boxing can be a great connector,” said Salita. “Our YouTube Channel is having tremendous success in reaching fans worldwide and we have decided to extend its reach by providing live programming. Beginning on September 4, we will be live streaming exciting fights from all around the world.”