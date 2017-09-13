Salita Signs Russia’s Elena Savelyeva

Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions is proud to announce the signing of one of the most decorated female amateur boxers in the world, Russia’s Elena Savelyeva, to a co-promotional contract, along with Russian-based Alexander Nevskiy Promotion Group.

Savelyeva, now 1-0 as a professional boxer, went 134-15-1 as an amateur, winning the world, European (2X) and Russian (6X) championships during her illustrious career. She represented her homeland in the 2012 Summer Olympics and competed in the first-ever women’s Olympic boxing match in history.





Turning her sights on professional boxing, she is now looking to win a world title in the pros and looking to settle the score with her amateur arch rival Nicole Adams.

“My goal is to become a world champion in all the major sanctioning bodies and be recognized as one of the best boxers in the world,” said Savelyeva. “Signing with Salita Promotions will progress my career and open doors for me to help me reach my goals. I look forward to fighting the best in the world and reaching the highest levels of pro boxing soon.”

Salita, who already promotes women’s superstar Claressa Shields, says his latest signing will add spice to an already heating-up world of women’s boxing.

“Elena is one of the most accomplished female boxers in the world,” said Salita. “And with her numerous international, national and world titles, she will add flavor and excitement to the growing sport of woman’s professional boxing. Russia has some of the best boxers in the world and now there is a very skilled lady boxer joining that elite group.”





Salita’s co-promoter, Alexander Nevskiy, says the deal with Salita will give Savelyeva greater reach and strengthen her possibilities. “This is a great initiative to do a joint boxing business with a growing US promotional company, said Nevskiy. “This partnership is very important for us to develop and advance both our male and female boxers from the FSU territories in the US and Global market.”

Savelyeva’s next fight is scheduled for September 23 in Borisov, Belarus. It will be an eight-rounder against fellow Russian Eugenia Zablotskaya.