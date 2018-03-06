Salita Signs Promotional Deal with Arnold Khegai

Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing of undefeated Korean Ukrainian junior featherweight prospect Arnold Khegai.

From the town of Razdelnoye in the region of Odessa, in the Ukraine, Khegai (11-0-1, 8 KOs) was last seen ripping away the undefeated record of then 11-1 Russian prospect Valery Tretyakov via last-second tenth-round KO.





“I really want to win over the audience in the US with my exciting style and my physical strength and endurance,” said the 25-year-old Khegai. “I am ready and willing to fight the best fighters in my weight class; anyone who stands in my path of getting a world title belt.”

Khegai switched over from being a world champion Thai boxer to a professional boxer in 2015 and has torn through a stiff level of domestic competition along the way.

Married with a degree from the Institute of Food Academy, Khegai says the deal with his promoter will set all of his dreams in motion. “I am very excited about signing this deal with Salita,” he continued. “Now that I have time to properly prepare, my goal is to fight my way through the 122-lb division and become undisputed world champion.

“Arnold is a proud member of the small Korean community in the Ukraine,” said Dmitriy Salita. “He is incredibly strong and powerful and will be a challenge for anyone in the division. I am excited to have him make his debut on American soil on my show on April 20. I have no doubt he will quickly become a fan favourite and world champion.”