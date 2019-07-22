Salita Promotions signs Thomas Patrick Ward

Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing of UK-based super bantamweight dynamo Thomas Patrick Ward to a multi-fight promotional agreement.





The 25-year-old Ward, from West Rainton, England is the current NABA – USA Super Bantamweight Champion and IBF #14- and WBO #4-ranked contender. He has also already held the British and IBF European Super Bantamweight Championships as well.

“I’m very happy about this agreement,” said Ward. “I believe I’m one of the best fighters out there and this will help me to prove it by fighting and beating the champions and top contenders.”

Ward made his US debut last February at the Kansas Star Casino and live on ShoBox: The New Generation on SHOWTIME, scoring an eye-opening unanimous decision over respected contender Jesse Angel Hernandez (scores: 100-89, 99-90 and 98-90). He had his first fight under the Salita Promotional banner last Saturday, July 20, winning an eight-round unanimous eight-round decision over tough veteran Brayan Mairena of Chinandega, Nicaragua, at the MTK Fight Night: Brentwood event at the Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, UK.





A natural talent, Ward had a junior amateur record of 60-4, including winning a gold medal at the European under-17 championship in Ukraine. He was voted Best Junior Boxer by the ABA. He turned professional at the age of 17 without having had any senior amateur fights. His older brother, Martin Joseph Ward, is also an outstanding professional fighter with a once-beaten record of 21-1-2, 10 KOs. The elder Ward has held the British and European super featherweight titles.

Ward has another heavy hitter on his side in managerial firm MTK Global, who also handle stars of the magnitude of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and multiple-time world champion Carl Frampton.

“Thomas Patrick Ward is an outstanding fighter, and MTK Global is looking forward to working with Salita Promotions to further Thomas’s career and put him in line to win a world title.” said Bob Yalen, President of MTK Global. “Dmitriy and Salita Promotions have done an excellent job at handling the careers of a number of prospects and contenders, and we think that between our organizations we will have Thomas positioned at the top of the super bantamweight division at the proper time.”

“I am honored to enter into a promotional deal with Thomas and to work together with MTK Global which is emerging as one of the top companies in boxing,” said Dmitriy Salita. “Thomas Ward is one of the best pure technicians in boxing. His US Debut was absolutely sensational and I believe in the near future he is not only going to be world champion but a bonafied star in the UK, US and all over the world.”