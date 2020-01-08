Salita Promotions Signs Joseph Bonas

Dmitriy Salita proudly announces the signing of undefeated Detroit-based welterweight Joseph Bonas to a co-promotional contract.





Bonas (6-0, 5 KOs), a four-time national champion as an amateur and twin brother of also undefeated welterweight Jacob Bonas, is an immensely popular Romanian American with star potential.

The 26-year-old puncher trains with top-tier chief second Javan “Sugarhill” Steward at the new Kronk Gym and says he’s got big plans now that he’s inked a contract with the up-and-coming Salita.

“I feel great about singing with Dmitriy Salita,” said Bonas. “Me and (now co-promoter) Cameron Dunkin (of Now Promotions) knew it was going to be a great decision. He is making a lot of big moves and putting fighters in great positions and his shows are on a big level. He’s based in Detroit, close to me and is making real noise as a promoter. His work speaks for itself. I know where Salita can get me and it’s the very top.”





The confident Bonas revealed some ambitious plans for his fistic future.

I want to fight as much as I can this year and work on dropping my weight to 140 while racking up wins. I’m currently fighting at a catch weight from 147 to 152. My overall goal in boxing is to, of course, become a world champion and make as much money as I can and put my family in a better place. I also want to show people that I am the next Detroit great. I will take this sport over and win titles in more than one weight class

Bonas will have his first fight as a Salita Promotions fighter this Friday, January 10, a four-rounder against Steubenville, Ohio’s Glenn Mitchell (3-4, 3 KOs) on the untelevised undercard of undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields’ 10-round main-event showdown for the vacant WBC and WBO 154-pound titles against Croatia’s Ivana Habazin (20-3, 7 KOs) at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. and live on SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT).





“Joseph Bonas is one of the best prospects in boxing and I am very excited about working with him,” said Dmitriy Salita. “He comes from the old Kronk Gym and is the connection between the rich history of the past and the future. I believe that he, along with his brother Jacob, will bring big championship fights to the city of Detroit.”

Brother Jacob Bonas (4-0-1, 2 KOs) will also appear this Friday in a four-rounder against Highwood, Illinois’ Christian Rivera (1-0-1).

In the night’s other televised bouts, undefeated welterweight Jaron Ennis (24-0, 22 KOs) will take on hard-punching Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-1-1, 12 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event and in the telecast opener, WBA Super Middleweight Champion Alicia Napoleon Espinosa (12-1, 7 KOs) meets IBF Champion Elin Cederroos (7-0, 4 KOs) in a 168-pound world title unification.

The event is promoted by Salita Promotions in association with T-REX BOXING PROMOTIONS. The Napoleon-Espinosa vs Cederroos fight is promoted by Salita Promotions in association with DiBella Entertainment.