Salita Promotions signs Hannah Rankin

Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing of current IBO Women’s Super Welterweight World Champion Hannah Rankin to a promotional contract.





The first Scottish woman in history to win a boxing world title, Rankin (7-3, 1 KO), from Glasgow, is a well-known celebrity athlete in the UK where she headlines sold-out shows, moonlights as a commentator on Box Nation and her fights are shown live on the BBC.

Rankin didn’t start boxing until the relatively late age of 21, but her wealth of natural talent quickly caught the eye of respected London-based trainer Noel Callan. After an undefeated stint on the UK’s unlicensed boxing circuit, Rankin turned professional at age 26 and in just 10 fights, has already held the WBC Silver 160-lb title in addition to her world championship.

Hungry to learn from the best, the now 29-year-old Rankin has traveled the globe to spar with a long list of world-class female fighters including Cecilia Breakhus, Christina Hammer, Mikaela Lauren, Klara Svensson, Kali Reis, Elin Cederroos and Ewa Brodnicka. In 2018, the fearless Rankin stepped up in weight to face two of the sport’s best, performing admirably against current WBA Super Middleweight Champion Alicia Napoleon at 168 lbs and against women’s superstar and unified 160-lb champion Claressa Shields in separate fights.





Remarkably, Rankin also studied Bassoon at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and passed a worldwide audition process to attend The Royal Academy of Music. She also has a total of three degrees, a BMUS Hons, Master of Arts and a Professional Diploma.

Rankin will make her debut under the Salita Promotions banner on Saturday, October 5, on the undercard of the Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin battle for the vacant WBO Junior Middleweight Championship at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint, Mich. She is scheduled to face veteran Erin Toughill.

“I’m delighted to have signed a promotional deal with Salita Promotions,” said Rankin. “I admire Dmitriy’s support of women’s boxing. I love fighting in America and I can’t wait to give all my Scottish fans living in America the opportunity to watch and cheer their champion as I start this chapter in my career. I’m looking forward to fighting and getting back under the lights on October 5 and being part of an historic night for women’s boxing in Flint, Michigan. I can’t wait!”

“I’m thrilled that Hannah has signed a promotional deal with Salita Promotions for US-based fights,” said Mark Taffet, President of Mark Taffet Media and co-manager of Hannah Rankin, along with Sam Kynoch of Kynoch Boxing. “Dmitriy Salita’s demonstrated track record of success in women’s boxing is second to none, and I look forward to working with Dmitriy, Hannah Rankin, and Sam Kynoch to lift women’s boxing even higher.”

Promoter Dmitriy Salita, a champion of women’s boxing and one of the main driving forces behind its recent resurgence, says that Rankin adds a unique presence to his growing stable.

“I’m excited to have Hannah Rankin join the Salita Promotions team. She is a world-class fighter and person — a champion and young woman with the heart of a lion who exemplifies the best of women’s boxing,” said Salita. “Salita Promotions is proud to represent Scotland’s boxing bassoonist and first female champion and looks forward to a great future with her.”