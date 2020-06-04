Salita Promotions Adds Fight Library of Gary Shaw Productions to YouTube Channel

In another bold expansion move, Salita Promotions has reached an agreement and obtained a license to display the extensive fight-video library of long-time top promoter Gary Shaw on the Salita Promotions YouTube Channel, free of charge.

Shaw’s Gary Shaw Productions, LLC, video library contains some of the most important fights of the last 20 years from the biggest names in the sport, including Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao, Shane Mosley, Diego Corrales, Arturo Gatti, Winky Wright, Timothy Bradley, Rafael Marquéz, Chad Dawson, Nonito Donaire, Vic Darchinyan, Jeff Lacy, and Shawn Porter.

Gary Shaw began in boxing in 1971 as an Inspector for the New Jersey State Athletic Control Commission. During his 28-year tenure with the commission, Shaw was promoted to Chief Inspector and eventually to the State’s Regulatory Board. In 1999, he became the Chief Operating Officer of boxing promotional company Main Events, and then in 2002, he started his own GSP and promoted or co-promoted many of the biggest grossing boxing events in the sport’s history. Shaw is also credited with developing the initial concept and development of the TV series ShoBox: The New Generation.

“I’m very happy to be working with Dmitriy,” said Gary Shaw. “It’s great to see a former boxer stay in the game and form a worldwide company. I believe the content that his company is putting together will help to make his channel extremely competitive in the marketplace, as well as giving the fans an opportunity to see great fights.”

The GSP video collection joins the esteemed collections of Cedric Kushner’s CKP, Dan Goossen’s America Presents, and Leon Margules’ Warriors Boxing Promotions, who have already granted the Salita Promotions YouTube Channel rights to also display their extensive collections.

“I am excited to partner up with Gary Shaw one of the most successful promoters who have an incredible library of fights,” said Dmitriy Salita. “During these challenging times, boxing fans will have a chance to enjoy some of the best fights and biggest names in the sport on our always-growing YouTube Channel.”

Check the Salita Promotions YouTube Channel for regular updates of the modern world’s greatest fighters, contenders and prospects in action.