Salita Congratulates for Impressive Victory over Adam Lopez

Salita Promotions’ ever-growing stable of top contenders and rising stars grew again recently with the signing of his latest “Beast from the East,” last Friday night, as Ukrainian-born ethnic Korean super bantamweight slugger Arnold Khegai announced his presence on the world stage with an impressive unanimous decision over capable Texan Adam Lopez.





Fighting in the opening bout of a four-fight telecast of ShoBox: The New Generation on SHOWTIME from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Khegai (12-0-1, 8 KOs) dominated the capable and experienced Lopez over eight mostly one-sided rounds (scores of 77-74, 77-74 and 78-73).

It was the US fighting debut for the 26-year-old Khegai… one that his promoter, Dmitriy Salita, could not be happier about.

“I congratulate Arnold on a sensational performance. He did a great job in his US Showtime debut,” said Salita. “Dominating a skilled and experienced Adam Lopez, who beat and fought some of the best in the division. Arnold’s skills and power make him one of the best fighters in the division.”

Khegai showed world-class strength, speed and power against Lopez, who was previously considered a top-5 contender in the world.





“I am happy that I got the victory and finally made my US debut,” said Khegai. “I thank Salita Promotions and Showtime for the opportunity. US fans saw a glimpse of my potential and I got a lot more to show. I look forward to fighting the best in the world and becoming a world champion in the near future.”

Salita says he’ll have his newest “one to watch” back in action quickly.

“Arnold is a ‘made for TV’ fighter and I’m looking forward to moving him quickly. He was able to dominate a world-class opponent with relative ease and that’s just the beginning for him. He’s going to be a real force in the super bantamweight division and we will have him back for the fans’ enjoyment very soon.”