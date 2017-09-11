Salina Aztec Queen Barrios Remains Undefeated with Dominating Performance

This past Saturday at the San Antonio Event Center, Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios (2-0, 1 KO), remained undefeated with a dominating four-round unanimous decision victory against Jasmine Clarkson (4-10).

From the opening bell, Barrios applied a tremendous amount of pressure, never letting Clarkson breathe. Hard shots to the body and head forced Clarkson to fight going backwards the entire bout. The bout almost ended when Selina stormed landed a barrage of punches at the end of round three, but Clarkson was saved by the bell. Clarkson was able to survive and make it to the final bell. Score cards read 40-36 twice, and 39-37.





“I felt really good going into this fight and it showed in my performance,” said Selina Barrios. “I was able to cut off the ring and put a lot of pressure on Jasmine. She was very tough and I give her a lot of credit for going the distance. I felt I won every round but one judge didn’t see it that way. My goal is to get back in the ring as soon as possible.”