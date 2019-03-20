Sakio Bika vs. Lionell Thompson added to Peterson-Lipinets this Sun. on FS1

Former world champion Sakio Bika will face Lionell Thompson in an eight or 10 round super middleweight showdown that will be featured in PBC Prelims on FS1 action this Sunday, March 24 from MGM National Harbor in Maryland.





Bika vs. Thompson replaces the previously announced Jose Miguel Borrego vs. Jerry Brown fight, after Brown withdrew from the fight.

The FS1 prelims broadcast will begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and also feature Brandon Quarles (21-4-1, 10 KOs) battling Kansas-native Aaron Coley (15-2-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight bout, plus Baltimore’s Lorenzo Simpson (2-0, 2 KOs) taking on Earl Henry (0-1-1) in a four-round super welterweight attraction.

The event is headlined by two-division world champion Lamont Peterson taking on former junior welterweight world champion Sergey Lipinets in a 12-round welterweight match that headlines PBC on FS1 and FOX Deportes beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.





Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and HeadBangers Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.mgmnationalharbor.com/.

Additional action will see unbeaten Cobia Breedy (12-0, 4 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight fight against California’s Fernando Fuentes (14-7-1, 4 KOs), San Antonio’s Ramon Cardenas (16-1, 9 KOs) facing Michigan’s Ryan Lee Allen (8-2-1, 4 KOs) for eight-rounds of featherweight action and unbeaten Maryland-native Mark Duncan (3-0, 3 KOs) battling Arturo Izquierdo (5-2, 2 KOs) in a six-round middleweight attraction.

Rounding out the non-televised undercard action will feature a trio of Washington, D.C.-natives as unbeaten Keeshawn Williams faces Evincil Dixon in a six-round welterweight fight, undefeated Patrick Harris steps in for an eight-round super lightweight fight against Costa Rica’s Bergman Aguilar andwelterweight Kareem Martin squares off against Joaquin Chavez for six-rounds of action. The night will also see Cincinnati’s Adrian Jerome Benton making his pro debut in a four-round super lightweight duel against Archie Weah.

The 39-year-old Bika (34-7-3, 22 KOs) is a former WBC super-middleweight champion from Sydney, Australia by way of Cameroon, Africa. He won the title with a majority decision over Marco Antonio Periban in 2013 before losing the belt to Anthony Dirrell by unanimous decision in 2014. He moved up to light heavyweight to challenge Adonis Stevens for his and lost a unanimous decision. Since then Bika has won twice, most recently defeating Geard Ajetovic by unanimous decision in October.

Thompson (20-5, 11 KOs) has been campaigning at light heavyweight and is moving down in weight to take on Bika at super middleweight. The 33-year-old, who is from Buffalo, N.Y. and now lives in Las Vegas, defeated Derrick Findley by unanimous decision in his last fight in September. Thompson won his first 11 fights after turning pro in 2009.

ABOUT PETERSON VS. LIPINETS

Peterson vs. Lipinets is a Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes event that is headlined by former two-division world champion Lamont Peterson taking on former 140-pound champion Sergey Lipinets in the main event.

In the co-main event Anthony Peterson, Lamont’s brother, will face former champion Argenis Mendez, plus super welterweight contender Jamontay Clark takes on unbeaten Vernon Brown as part of the telecast beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Fans can live stream the fights on the FOX Sports app, available in English or Spanish through the FOX, FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSports.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku.