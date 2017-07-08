Sakio Bika Returns To The Ring Tonight – Free Live Stream

Former WBC World Champion Sakio Bika will make his eagerly awaited return to boxing tonight (Saturday 8th July 2017) in an incredible show of support for boxing in regional Australia and it will be streamed live through the FIGHT CALL OUT’s Facebook page:

www.facebook.com/fightcallout/

Bika has fought exclusively on the sport’s biggest stage overseas since 2009 but the quality of young talent in the Wollongong region has convinced the former Olympian to hold his next bout on a professional card at The Fraternity Club, Fairy Meadow.





Bika is the former WBC Super Middleweight World Champion, as well as being a former IBO Super Middleweight World Champion and winner of US reality show ‘The Contender’. He joins undefeated local prospects Haithem Laamouz and Mark Lucas at the Neutral Corner Promotions event, as he begins another run at a world title belt.

“I’m very excited to be back, and I’m particularly happy to be boxing alongside some of the best prospects from this part of the world. Obviously, I’ve done most of my boxing overseas in recent years because that’s where the big fights are but I’ve been thinking about a local fight for some time and I’m glad the opportunity has come up,” says Bika.

“My aim is to win this fight and announce myself back in the Super Middleweight division. There’s a lot of big fights in the division at the moment and I am very keen to get back in the mix as I firmly believe that there is a World Title there to be won for me.”

Bika will face former IBO Asia Pacific Champion Luke Sharp for the WBC Asia Continental Title in the main event. This is Bika’s first bout since a points decision loss against WBC Light Heavyweight Champion Adonis Stevenson in Canada in 2015. Back in his own weight division at Super Middleweight Bika plans to lay the foundations for a return to the top of world boxing.





“I have fought the best in the world throughout my career and I’m ready to do it again. I will win this fight, then I will start looking for a belt. I’m back, and I’m not going away!”

Bika is the subject of upcoming feature documentary ‘Le Champion’, from Director Ben Damon and Executive Producer Mike Tyson.

FREE LIVE STREAM – Starts 20:15 (Sydney – Australia Eastern Standard Time) Saturday 8th July 2017

Visit and like www.facebook.com/fightcallout/ to watch the free stream through Facebook Live

Main Bout Sakio Bika vs Luke Sharp WBC Asia Super Middleweight Title 12 rounds

Main Support Bout Mark Lucas vs Arnel Tinampay OPBF Silver Middleweight Title 10 rounds

Bout 3 Haithem Laamouz vs Joebert Delos Reyes Australian Lightweight Title 10 Rounds

Bout 2 Michael Van Nimwegen vs Aswin Cabuy 4 Rounds

Bout 1 Jeff King vs Danny Rio 4 Rounds