Sahin, Latreche & Park New WBF Champions

Serdar “Bomber” Sahin from Berlin is the new World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Cruiserweight Champion after winning the vacant title on Saturday, November 18, at the Essen Fairgrounds in Essen, Germany.

With former undefeated World Super Middleweight Champion Sven Ottke in his corner, Sahin, now 27-2 (18), defeated Diego Javier Sanabria, 59-18-3 (46), by third round knockout, possibly breaking the Argentinians ribs with a perfectly placed body-shot.





The fight, waved off by referee Mike Wissenbach at 1:55, was the main event of a show promoted by the worlds youngest promoter, 15-year-old Ranee Schroeder.

In Dole, France, also on Saturday night, Bilel Latreche captured the vacant WBF International Light Heavyweight title with a ninth round stoppage of Finnish visitor Janne Forsman, in front of 2500 spectators on a self-promoted show at La Commanderie.

Latreche, who improved his record to 23-5-1 (5), was the more skilled of the two and had success with his movement and combinations, while Forsman, now 22-9 (14), attempted to land single power-punches but only managed to do so occasionally.

In round nine Latreche scored two knock-downs, forcing referee Christophe Hembert to appropriately call a halt immediately after the second. Time of stoppage was 3:00.

South Korea´s Hye-Soo Park won the vacant WBF Womens Intercontinental Light Flyweight crown at the Gyeyang Gymnasium in her home-town of Incheon, beating previously undefeated Hei Tao Zhang from China.





Televised live by KBS N Sports, Park won a unanimous decision with scores of 96-94 (Man-Deuk Kwon), 97-93 (Kyung-Han Lee) and 98-92 (Yeong Bok Park).

Hye-Soo Park is now 9-8-1 (2), and Hei Tao Zhang 5-1 (2). Promoter was SungSan Hyo Promotion in cooperation with Bumjin Promotion.