Safar and Kaya confirmed for Yigit-Martin undercard

Stockholm boxers Robin Safar (3-0, 2 KOs) and Redouane Kaya (4-0) will fight on the undercard of Anthony Yigit’s European Super Lightweight title defence against Sandor Martin on Saturday, September 30 at the Solnahallen.

Safar returns to action following a unanimous points victory over Djordje Markovic earlier this month, and the 24 year-old will be hoping to build on this success against his undefeated Slovakian opponent Jozef Kolodzej (4-0, 1 KO)





‘’It feels good to be back after such a short time,’’ said the light heavyweight prospect. ‘’My prediction for this fight is a victory and nothing else. My opponent looks like he’s got some good moves, but he’s nothing special, and he’s not on my level. I can fight, I can box and I can dance. I’ll do whatever I need to do to win.’’

Kaya is back after almost four years out of the ring, and the 29 year-old lightweight is eager to show the fans what they have been missing when he takes on the unbeaten heavy-handed Czech Jan Pasajev (2-0, 2 KOs).

‘’My last fight was December, 2013, but I’ve never really been away from the ring,’’ says Kaya. ‘’I’ve spent a lot of time in America training in Miami and in Las Vegas with ‘The Money Team’. I’ve been sparring a lot with top boxers in the US.

‘’I don’t know too much about much opponent and I don’t need to know it. I know what level I’m at in boxing and I know this is a fight you don’t want to miss!’’





Safar and Kaya both put their unbeaten records on the line against undefeated opponents on September 30, joining Hammarby boxer Leon Chartoi and Sundsvall’s Rocco Waddell on the undercard alongside professional debutant Oliver Flodin and rising light heavyweight star Hampus Henriksson, who meets Danish rival Adam Bashanov in a hotly anticipated Scandinavian showdown.

Ystad boxer Simon Henriksson has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled super welterweight contest with Danish boxer Mikkel Nielsen due to illness.

In the evening’s main event, Anthony Yigit makes a historic defence of his European Super Lightweight title against Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin.

Yigit became the first Swedish boxer to win the European title in thirty years when he defeated British boxer Lenny Daws in February, and his maiden defence will be the first time in over fifty years that the European title has been contested on Swedish soil following Bo Hogberg’s unsuccessful attempt at Sandro Mazzinghi super welterweight strap at Johanneshov on October 11, 1966.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.ticketmaster.se or by calling the ticket hotline on (+46) 077-170 70 70. All the action will be shown live and exclusive on Viaplay Fighting. For more information please visit www.viaplay.se/figthing