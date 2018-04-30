Safa Aiming For KO Showing On Sexton-fury Card

Big-hitting Yusuf Safa aims to put on a hard-hitting performance for free-to-air Channel 5 viewers when he fights again on Saturday 12th May at the Macron Stadium, Premier Suite, in Bolton, on the undercard of Sam Sexton v Hughie Fury’s British Heavyweight Title clash.





The super-featherweight prospect made his pro-debut on Channel 5 and announced his arrival with a devastating second round TKO of seasoned veteran Anwar Alfadli in May 2014 that made boxing pundits and fans sit up and take notice of the exciting youngster.

Safa, 24, now with a perfect 7-0 record, is thrilled to be back on terrestrial TV screens in an 8-round contest and is promising to put on a show for the fans as he heads towards his first title fight.

“Knowing that eyes across the nation will be watching me on Channel 5 is a scary thought, but it gives me the buzz to put on something special,” Said Safa.

“I’m on a big show headlined by the British Heavyweight Championship between Sexton and Fury so that demands that I raise my game and show what I can do,”





“It was very special making my pro-debut with a second round stoppage of a good, hard and experienced opponent like Alfadli who had been in with a lot of good names, so the pressure is on to live up to that, but I’m confident in my skills and punch power to deliver the goods.”

Safa’s incredible childhood story saw him flee the Civil War in Kabul, Afghanistan, when he was just 5 years old to relocate in Bexleyheath where he joined a nearby amateur boxing club.

He said, “My parents had to go through a lot of struggle on my behalf to get me here to England,”

“We left during the Civil War in 1999 and I can remember back then it was a very tough and hard life. It was a very dangerous place to live, but coming to England really changed my life for the better and especially finding boxing has given me opportunities that I wouldn’t have had if I stayed in Kabul,”





“I’m grateful to my parents for the sacrifices they made to moving us here and now I aim to make them proud by becoming a champion,”

“I need to get a good victory on May 12th then it will open doors for me to challenge for my first title. I want the British title

Safa features on an action packed card headlined by Sexton v Fury for the British Heavyweight Championship; exciting Leeds talent Reece Cartwright defends his IBF Youth World Middleweight Championship (TBC); Galway’s ‘Connemara Kid’ Peter McDonagh competes in a 10-round international super-featherweight contest and female boxing sensation Savannah Marshall, double Olympian and 2012 World Amateur Champion, makes her UK debut in an 8-round middleweight contest.

Completing the card, Morecombe super-lightweight Reece MacMillan, Southport super-lightweight John Dring, Stoke-on-Trent trio super-middleweight Luke Caci, middleweight Nathan Heaney and Shabaz Masoud, Chorley middleweight Mark Jeffers and Manchester super-bantamweight George Brennan.