Sadam Ali faces Johan Perez on 7/29

Golden Boy Promotions is bringing the desert heat to Casino Del Sol with an undercard to open up the 10-round main event of Sadam “The World Kid” Ali (24-1, 14 KOs) versus Johan “El Terrible” Perez (22-3-4, 15 KOs) for the vacant WBA International Welterweight title. The July 29th action of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN will be aired on ESPN Deportes and ESPN2 beginning at midnight/ 9:00 p.m. PT.

Fighting in the co-main event, Eddie “E-Boy” Gomez (20-2, 11 KOs) of the Bronx, NY will take on Alejandro “El Elegido” Barrera (26-3, 17 KOs) of Nuevo Leon, Mex. for an eight-round welterweight fight. Gomez was last seen defeating Dennis “The Menace” Dauti in a unanimous decision in April.

Hoping to make the ESPN air-time, Los Angeles native Pablo “The Shark” Rubio, Jr. (9-0, 3 KOs) will put his unblemished record on the line against David Perez (8-1, 4 KOs) of Houston, TX in a super bantamweight bout to go four or six rounds. Previously defeating Angel Enrique Aguilar Jimenez by unanimous decision in April, Rubio, Jr. will be making his Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN debut in this fight.





After a year-long absence from the ring, Patrick Teixeira (26-1, 22 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil will face Andrew “Hurricane” Hernandez (19-5-1, 9 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ in an eight-round super welterweight fight. Teixeira will be making a much-anticipated return to the ring following a shocking upset from Curtis “Cerebral Assassin” Stevens on the undercard of Canelo vs. Khan May of 2016.

Super lightweight prospect Alfredo Escarcega (2-0) will go up against Tuscon, AZ’s Rodolfo Gamez (1-3) in a local turf war rivalry showdown scheduled for four rounds. Escarcega most recently earned a victory over Rolando Padilla at the 8th annual Sugar Ray Leonard Charity Boxing Night this May.

Super welterweight Daquan Arnett (15-1, 9 KOs) from Winter Park Florida is scheduled for an eight-round fight against Tijuana, Mex.’s Jorge “Pantera” Silva (21-13-2, 17 KOs). After taking a near two-year hiatus, Arnett last stunned the crowd with an impressive first round knockout over Yudel Johnson.

Ali vs. Perez, a 10-round championship fight for the vacant WBA International Welterweight title set for July 29, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Showdown Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, Born BOLD and Hennessy “Never Stop, Never Settle.” ESPN Deportes and ESPN2 will transmit the fights at 11:59 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. PT. ESPN3 live coverage of the undercard fights will begin at approximately 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.





Tickets for the show are on sale now and range from $45.00-$125.00 (includes convenience fee). Tickets are available for purchase at the Casino Del Sol gift shop and online at casinodelsol.com.