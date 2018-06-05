Results: Sacred Downing defeats Britain Hart

Two members of the Mis Downing Promotions banner registered victories on Saturday night at Boardwalk Hall.





11-time National Amateur champion Sacred Downing made a successful pro debut by winning a 4-round unanimous decision over Britain Hart in a super bantamweight bout.

Downing, who is the sister of promoter Mis Downing, dominated the action by landing quick combination and bloodied the forehead of Hart. Downing showed the skills that made her a sensation in the unpaid ranks. Downing of Trenton, New Jersey won by scores of 40-36 on all cards.

“It was a good experience, and I am working with my family. It was amazing, and it’s up to my father and sister when I fight again.”

Jimenez won a 4-round unanimous decision over Dallas Holden in a bantamweight bout.





It was an exciting fight that saw both men hit the deck in round three. Jimenez floored Holden hard with a big left hook. Holden came back with more of a flash-knockdown when he landed a grazing right that made Jimenez go to the canvas. Jimenez sealed the fight with another hard knockdown in round four.

Jimenez of New Hope, PA win by scores of 40-34 and 39-35 twice to raise his mark to 2-0.

“I know that he was going to come hard. We prepared for what he was going to bring. When I went down it was a slip. he did not hit me. I finished strong and I was happy because we got the victory,” said Jimenez.

The show is promoted The Real Deal Boxing and Mis Downing Promotions





