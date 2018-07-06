Ryan “Thunder” Rozicki signs with Three Lions Promotions

Three Lions Promotions is pleased to announce that Canadian cruiser weight prospect, Ryan “Thunder” Rozicki , has joined their roster. The 23 year-old, Ryan, from Cape Breton, Nova Scotia Canada, sports an unblemished professional record of 7 wins and 0 losses, with all being stopped prior to the final bell. He is considered one of the best cruiserweight’s in Canada today.





Managed by Mike Powers of Motor City Boxing Club, Ryan began his professional career in 2016, by beating Donald White of Windsor, Ont by way of TKO in the 3rd round. Of all his bouts to come, the first would last the longest being three rounds. Ryan earned his CPBC North American title in 2017, as a 5-0 boxer, he took on highly skilled journeyman Alvaro Enriquez of Mexico, who had over 30 fights at the time with two of them being against world champions, Rozicki impressed his hometown crowd by winning his fifth fight before the final bell could ring.

“Rozicki represents everything that we look for in a boxer. He has an unblemished record, outstanding work ethic , and the drive and grit needed in this sport,” says Three Lions Promotions Managing Director, Daniel Otter, on why Three Lions Promotions wanted to represent Rozicki.

“He made enough noise that we heard him over here in Ontario and I am confident that we will be making noise internationally in the very near future,” – Otter further stated.

As to why Rozicki chose Three Lions Promotions, “I know that Three Lions Promotions is looking out for me. They offered me a great deal and this will allow me to get the proper training and funds needed to make it to the top. They have also scheduled one show a year here in my hometown of Sydney, NS, as I love fighting in front of the people I care for most.”





Ryan is a full time boxer who will now have his training camps in Quebec, Ontario and England in the months to come. As an adolescence, Ryan found himself with the wrong crowd leading to altercations with others, ultimately landing him in trouble with the law. “As a youngster I was involved in a lot of street brawls and trouble with the law so my father took me to a local boxing gym at the age of 15. I fell in love with the sport and it definitely saved my life.” Stated Ryan.

Ryan is coming off a first round stoppage win against UBO international title holder Kristof Mate of Hungary, that was promoted by the Three Lions a few weeks back. The next Three Lions card is scheduled for October 20th In Hamilton, Ont, what has been dubbed the “The Return” by the fans and local spectators alike. The card will see Ryan and several others from the Three Lions stable in action such as: Steven Wilcox 18-3, who challenged Darragh Foley to a 12 round world Eliminator title bout in Sydney, Australia this passed March. The fight lasted all twelve rounds, being judged close but ultimately in favour of the local Australian. Kevin Higson (14-2), Jessie Wilcox (10-0), Bradley Wilcox (5-0), Kylie Angel (1-0), Paul Ispas (2-0) are all scheduled for the October card with the addition of Toronto’s top prospect Kane Heron (11-0) looking to showcase his skills in front of the Hamilton crowd.

