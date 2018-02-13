Ryan Stewart Davies Promises Something Special

Ryan Stewart Davies has promised something special in his next fight on BCB Promotions’ ‘The Class of 2018’ – sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall – at Walsall Town Hall, Walsall, on Saturday, 3rd March.

‘Rhino’ has been focusing on increasing his firepower and he told BCB-Promotions he is looking to land a bomb on opponent Myles Vale.





“I have been working hard on my strength and power for this one,”he told bcb-promotions.com. “I used to get knockouts as a kickboxer and I want to show my fans that I can carry that over into boxing.

“I want to stop rushing my work and get more power shots in than what I have been doing. I want the stoppages. People come to boxing to see a knockout and I want to be able to do that here.

“I don’t know much about Vale. I know he is from Birmingham and he is a tough fighter so I will make sure I am in top condition for this. He has had two defeats so far so he will be gunning for the win this time.

“Hopefully he gives me a good fight because the better the opponent, the better I perform. It brings the best out of myself and I am excited to get in the ring again here.

“I feel like I have a good performance coming and I want to put on a show that people remember.”





The 25-year-old believes everything is coming into place in his boxing career and he believes a victory here will be the start of an exciting year for the Tividale pugilist.

“I am feeling really confident in myself now,” he added. “ Obviously there was a bit of a transitional period with me going from kickboxing to boxing but I am feeling more comfortable with each fight.

“I feel that everything in my camp is all sorted and I will be looking to put on my best display so far here.

“I want to keep pushing and chase the titles so another win here will just take me closer to that.





“I want to be on the big shows and build my career, this fight will be another building block on that route but I want to step up soon.

“I am hoping for a six rounder in this fight. Upping the rounds will take me closer to the title fights so I want to start stepping up.”

“I am fit and I do 10 and 12 round fights in sparring so I think I will suit the longer fights. The more time I get in the ring, the more chance I have of getting the stoppage so I am looking forward to increasing the rounds.”

‘The Class of 2018’ sees Walsall super welterweight, Levi Ferguson, Wolverhampton welterweight, Gareth Gardner, and Wolverhampton based Pole, Damian Kiwior (welterweight) all fight for the first time.

They are joined by Walsall bantamweight, Humza Ali, Kingswinford super welterweight, Danny Ball, Wolverhampton cruiserweight, Antony Woolery, and Ledbury super lightweight, Alex Florence.

Tickets are priced at £35 general admission (£40 on the door) and £60 (VIP Ringside to include buffet and waitress service), and can be purchased by calling 0845 111 2900. The aftershow will take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall. Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Walsall here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall/