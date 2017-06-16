Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies: Made In The Black Country

Tividale’s Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies wants fight fans to remember his name ahead of his next ring date at Walsall Town Hall – as he’s had to change it!

Davies next steps through the ropes for his second boxing contest on Friday, 7th July after impressing on his debut.

He features on Errol Johnson’s BCB Promotions’ show, titled ‘Made in the Black Country.’ It’s sponsored by the Grosvenor Casino Walsall, on Bentley Mill Way.





He’s been registered as ‘Stewart Davies’, using his middle name as his first name under instructions from the British Boxing Board of Control.

There’s already two other Ryan Davies’ boxing professionally the second having to change to an alias of ‘RP Davies’ to avoid confusion. That left the Black Country’s Davies having to use Stewart, a similar situation that befell BCB stable-mate Luke ‘Heron’ Walker when he turned over.

Davies said: “You can’t licence more than one name with the board, I’ll try and get it changed again if I can but there might not be much I can do.

“My dad is happy, it’s his first name! Even if I win on the night, the announcer will have to call me Stewart Davies. It’s just one of those things.”





The 24-year-old made his bow in the welterweight division at Birmingham’s the Venue on 29th April , putting down and outpointing Andrej Cepur over four rounds.

A short right hand dumped the Lithuanian on the canvas in the second, but Davies had to settle for a 40-35 decision with a 10-8 round for the knockdown.

He’s taken a short holiday since then to the Greek island of Kos with partner Charlie, who enjoyed lounging by the pool as he kept up with his runs.

The former kickboxer remains involved in his former calling, too, and still works as an instructor at Oldbury’s School of Black Belts.

He said: “I thought I did well on my debut, but there’s a lot of areas where I felt I can improve and we’ve worked on that.

“I know I can get a lot better and, the next time, I will. I didn’t cut the ring off as much as I should, particularly when I had him hurt.

“If we had the same fight now, I’d have definitely got him out of there. I let him off the hook. I’ll be applying more pressure in the right areas, as boxing is a lot about timing and distance.

“I’m in this sport for titles and I want to be going for a British Challenge belt as soon as possible, I’d be in for it now if it was up to me! The more rounds will suit me.

“I made welter easy, so I might be able to get down to super lightweight if the right opportunity came along. I might get more chances there.”

Bloxwich duo Luke Paddock and James Beech Jnr enjoy home advantage elsewhere on the card.

West Bromwich’s Josh Stokes is another in the home corner, as is the Black Country’s only female pro boxer, Lauren Johnson. Connor Parker, from Swadlincote in Derbyshire, also features alongside Burton’s Leon Gower. Aaron Murphy, Tommy Loach and Luke Heron no longer feature.

Tickets are still on sale priced at £35 and £60 ringside with the latter including a light buffet, from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900.

The Grosvenor Casino Walsall will host the weigh-in and after-show party (over 18s). A number of free cars from Walsall-based firm Yellow Taxis will go from the fight venue to the function.