Ryan Rozicki vs Vladimir Reznicek on February 14, in Sydney

On Friday, February 14, Three Lions Promotions proudly presents Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (11-0-0, 11KOs) defending his WBC International Silver Cruiserweight Championship against Vladimir Reznicek (9-2-2, 4KOs) of Prague, Czech Republic, at the Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia. It will be Rozicki’s first fight since suffering a broken orbital bone in his sensational, TKO2 victory over previously undefeated Khetag Pliev (5-1-0, 2KOs) in September.





“I’m healing up great,” explained Rozicki. “The down time is frustrating, but re-injuring myself would be even worse. My body is my business, so I’m taking every precaution. I’m really excited to fight Vlad. He has already given up-and-comers like me a lot of problems. I like to be tested and learn new things. I can’t wait to see what sort of adjustments I’ll need to make for Vlad. Trust me, I’ll do the fine tuning and give him everything I got, I do my homework on these fellas.”

Rezincek is a top-notch spoiler. In 2017, he battled reigning WBC Continental Americas champion Simone Federici (16-2-1, 7KOs) of Italy to a split draw in his own backyard. More recently, he settled for a draw with his countryman and future IBO world title challenger Vasil Ducar (8-2-1, 7KOs) for their national title. Rezincek has lost just twice, once by split decision, and once in the United Kingdom, in a fight judged by the referee alone.

“I’ve never been stopped,” said Rezincek. “I sincerely doubt that Rozicki will be the man to change that. I’ve been fighting on the elite European circuit my whole career. Cruiserweight boxing is huge in Europe. The talent pool is far deeper. Plus, I fought in the world championships as an amateur. I’ve seen men like Rozicki before. He’s nothing special.”





“The fans are in for a real battle in this one,” stated Daniel Otter, Managing Director of Three Lions Promotions. “Vlad has fought top ranked guys within the WBC and faired very, very well. When talking with Ryan, it’s clear that he is extremely focused on his career right now and with the island behind him he is ready to successfully defend his title.”

Rozicki-Reznicek is the main event for “Valentine’s Day Massacre.” The undercard will include the debut of Josh Prince of Georges River, Nova Scotia, and undefeated Hamilton brothers Jesse (14-0-2, 9KOs) and Bradley (9-0-0, 4KOs) Wilcox.

Tickets are available now online via tickets.capebreton.ca and in person at the Centre 200 box office.





For more information, visit www.threelionspromotions.com.

Manfredo Jr., Gonzalez team up for Foxwoods matinee

CES Boxing closes out 2019 with third UFC FIGHT PASS® winter showcase

Mashantucket, CT (December 4, 2019) — Fan-favorite Peter Manfredo Jr., “The Pride of Providence,” and rising featherweight prospect Irvin Gonzalez headline CES Boxing’s special matinee showcase Saturday afternoon at Foxwoods Resort Casino.2

The event streams live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS® beginning at 2 p.m. ET as Manfredo Jr. (41-7-1, 22 KOs) returns to the ring for the second time in two weeks to face hard-hitting Colombian veteran Milton Nunez (37-22, 32 KOs) in the 10-round main event.

Manfredo Jr., the star of Season 1 of the reality television series The Contender and former IBO world middleweight champion, ended a three-year layoff November 23 in Rhode Island with a first-round knockout win over Melvin Russell, his first victory since 2013.

Starring in the co-main event, Worcester, MA prospect Gonzalez (12-2, 9 KOs) returns to Foxwoods for the third time in 2019, this time in a six-round bout against Omar Ethridge (3-2-1, 3 KOs) of Greensboro, NC. Saturday’s fight is Gonzalez’s third appearance with CES Boxing and first since 2016.

Doors open at 11 a.m. ET for this special afternoon event beginning with a spectacular amateur card at noon followed by the main card at 2 live on UFC FIGHT PASS. Tickets start at $47 and are available online at www.cesboxing.com and www.foxwoods.com or by phone at 401-724-2253. The UFC FIGHT PASS stream features CES Boxing publicist and matchmaker Michael Parente handling play-by-play with “Sucra” Ray Oliveira providing color commentary. UFC FIGHT PASS subscriptions are available at www.ufcfightpass.com.

In anticipation for Saturday’s season finale, CES Boxing will host a final press conference and weigh-in Friday at the Fox Theater. This event is open to the public.