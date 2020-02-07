Ryan Rozicki battles Vladimir Reznicek on Feb.14

The future is bright for Cape Breton boxing. On Friday, February 14, Three Lions Promotions (TLP) features two of the Island’s finest for “Valentine’s Day Massacre” at the Centre 200 in Sydney. In the main event, Ryan “Bruiser” Rozicki (11-0-0, 11KOs), the power-punching son of Sydney Forks, looks to continue his assault on the world rankings in a WBC International Silver Cruiserweight Championship defense against upset-minded Czech Vladimir Reznicek (9-2-2, 3KOs). Earlier in the night, Josh Prince of nearby Georges River will make his professional debut against Adam Hazelton (1-0-0) of Yarmouth in a four round, intra-provincial showdown.





“I can’t wait to be back in the Cape, doing what I do best,” said Rozicki. “I don’t think Vlad can really understand what he’s up against until he’s standing in the ring on fight night. He can watch all the video he wants, but that won’t prepare him for the crowd. He’s never experienced anything like the Capers. Video doesn’t do their ruckus justice.”

The crowd was electric when Rozicki defeated America’s Shawn Miller (18-5-1, 7KOs) for the championship back in May, with chants of “Bruiser” echoing throughout Centre 200 even before the opening bell. As Rozicki built momentum, the chants turned to visceral cheers, growing louder and more frantic with each of Rozicki’s punches. When Miller hit the canvas for the last time, the crowd’s cheers transformed in a frenetic roar. The energy of the place was overwhelming. The thousands of voices, entangled together, could deter even the most seasoned of ring veterans.

Amateur standout Josh Prince eagerly awaits his turn under the bright lights. “It’s really exciting to make my professional debut here at home,” explained Prince. “Not everyone gets to do that. In some places it may not make a big difference. It’s different here. The fans really make you feel like we’re all in this together. Maybe it’s an island thing. Hazelton will have to be spectacular to beat me here. I’m in the best shape of my life, with the loudest fight crowd in Canada. No excuses. Let the best man win.”





In other undercard action, undefeated fan favourite Jessie “Rock” Wilcox (14-0-2, 9KOs) of Hamilton, Ontario, returns to Cape Breton to meet the iron-chinned Luis Montelongo (12-7-0, 3KOs) of Mexico City over the eight round route.

At middleweight, two-time Canadian champion Brandon Brewer (23-1-1, 11KOs) returns against Josue Castaneda Perez (14-12-3, 5KOs) of Gomez Palacio, Mexico, over the eight round route.

In a battle hungry prospects, Dominic Babineau (12-2-0, 10KOs) of Richibucto Village, New Brunswick, takes on Pedro Bernal (5-1-1, 3KOs) of Mexico City in a super featherweight six rounder.





Last but not least, New Brunswick native Carolyn Redmond (2-0-0, 1KOs) takes on Karina Rodriguez (3-1-1, 2KOs) of México over four rounds or less, looking to continue her march to a national championship.

Tickets are one sale at tickets.capebreton.ca and in person at the Centre 200 box office.

