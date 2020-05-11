Ryan Roach’s Fighter Locker inks Ukrainian boxing prospects

Ryan Roach’s Fighter Locker announced that it has signed a pair of promising Ukrainian prospects, word-rated welterweight Karen Chukhadzhian (16-1, 7 KOs) and super lightweight Zoravor Petrosyan (7-0, 3 KOs), to exclusive managerial contracts.

“I’m honored to represent such high-quality Ukrainian fighters like Karen and Zoravor,” Fighter Locker president Ryan Roach said “They’re both trained by world champion Vyacheslav Senchenko. Anytime you can add such accomplished fighters to your stable, especially a champion like Karen, is a dream come true. I’m looking forward to getting them here in the United States and into fights.”

The 24-year-old Chukhadzhian, ranked No. 14 in the world by the World Boxing Association (WBA), captured the WBA International welterweight title in his last fight this past February 1, by way of a 10-round decision over previously undefeated Sergy Vorobiev (9-1).

Chukhadzhian is also a former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Youth and World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Silver welterweight champion. Like the great Bernard Hopkins he lost his pro debut, he has reeled off 16 consecutive victories.

Back in 2008, Chukhadzhian first became inspired to box after watching “King” Arthur Abraham overcome a broken jaw to decision Edison Miranda. Karen went on to have approximately 200 amateur fights and was crowned 2014 Ukraine National Champion.

“I’m pleased to have signed a contract with Ryan Roach and Daniyar Ganik (trainer),” Chukhadzhian said. “I look forward to fighting in the United States and climbing new mountains.”

Petrosyan, 21, was a decorated amateur boxer who captured a bronze medal at the 2016 World Youth (Under-19) Championships, in addition to being a multiple Ukrainian National champion. All seven of his pro career fights to date, which started October 2, 2018, have been held in the capital of Ukraine, Kiev.

“I can’t wait to start boxing in the United States,” Petrosyan commented. “I can’t believe my boxing career is now going to be built in the U.S. I’m confident of becoming a world champion I’m ready for a youth title fight right now.”

Chukhadzhian and Petrosyan join Fighter Locker’s growing stable that already includes their fellow countryman, North American Boxing Association (NABA) super welterweight title holder Stanyslav Skofokhod (19-2, 16 KOs). Other stablemates are Dominican welterweight Juan Carlos “Merengue” Abreu (23-5-1, 21 KOs), the former IBF Youth World super lightweight champion; Lynn, MA super welterweight Khiry Todd (10-1, 8 KOs), Dorchester, MA welterweight Gabriel Duluc (15-3, 4 KOs), Troy, NY super lightweight RayJay Bermudez, Toronto, Canada welterweight Jeff “The Trouble 1” Tabrizi (8-3, 7 KOs), plus former Kazakhstan National Team light heavyweight Alexey Sevostyanov and Irish National champion Paul Ryan, who will fight as a welterweight in the pro ranks. The latter two will make their pro debuts when boxing returns.

Ukraine, of course, has developed into one of the most prolific countries in terms of producing great boxers such as Vasiliy Lomachenko, Aleksandr Usyk, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Viktor Postol, among the most notable contemporary fighter from Ukraine.

Chukhadzhian and Petrosyan are in the latest wave from the Eastern European country.