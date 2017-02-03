Ryan Martin Vs. Bryant Cruz Added To Golovkin Vs. Jacobs HBO Pay-per-view(r) Telecast

Top Lightweight Prospects, WBC Lightweight Continental Americas Champion, RYAN “BLUE CHIP” MARTIN, (17-0, 10 KO’s) of Cleveland, Ohio via Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Port Chester, New York’s BRYANT “PEE WEE” CRUZ, (17-1-0, 8 KO’s) will battle in a scheduled ten rounder on Saturday, March 18 at The Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden.

Martin vs. Cruz will be featured on the televised undercard of the World Middleweight Championship between Unified Middleweight World Champion GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN, (36-0-0, 33 KO’s) and WBA Middleweight World Champion and Mandatory Challenger DANIEL “THE MIRACLE MAN” JACOBS, (32-1, 29 KO’s). The event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.





Said the 23-year-old Martin about his title defense, “Fighting at the Garden is a huge opportunity for my team and me. Especially, being on the undercard of the biggest fight of the year, broadcast by the leader of sports, HBO Boxing. On March 18 fans in attendance and viewers from around the globe will see why I’m among boxing’s best prospects.”

“I am hungry and excited to get back in the ring, especially on such a big card,” said Cruz. “Fighting an undefeated prospect shows that I’m willing to face anyone to get to the top and will take any opportunity that comes my way. I am bringing my A-game on March 18 and WILL get the win.”

Said TOM LOEFFLER of K2 PROMOTIONS, “We’re thrilled to add this compelling fourth fight to the outstanding March 18 event at Madison Square Garden and telecast live on HBO Pay-Per-View. Ryan Martin and Bryant Cruz are two exciting, young lightweights and it’s the perfect action packed fight to kick off the telecast and the main card at The Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden.”

Named as one of Top 20 Rising Stars by Dan Rafael of ESPN in December 2016, the 23-year-old Martin will be making the first start of his 2017 campaign, following four sensational victories last year.

Fighting on the undercards of boxing superstars Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in addition to heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder, Martin has thrilled fans across the country with his world class skills since turning professional in 2013.

Winner of his first 16 fights, the 27-year-old Cruz will be looking to continue on the winning path, most recently scoring a unanimous decision victory over Moises Delgadillo on April 20, 2016 in Westchester, New York.

A popular all-action fighter, Cruz has fought 14 times in the New York City area and will have a

decidedly home field advantage against Martin on March 18 at Madison Square Garden.

Presented by K2 Promotions, tickets priced at $1000, $600, $400, $300, $200 and $100, are now on sale and can be purchased at the Madison Square Garden Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster charge by phone (866-858-0008) and online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.thegarden.com

Two additional fights have been announced for the HBO Pay-Per-View including Consensus #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World, ROMAN “CHOCOLATITO” GONZALEZ, (46-0-0, 38 KO’s), defending his WBC Super Flyweight Title against SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI, (41-4-1, 38 KO’s).

Also, former WBC Super Flyweight World Champion CARLOS “PRINCIPE” CUADRAS, (35-1-1, 27 KO’s) battles DAVID “SEVERO” CARMONA, (20-3-5, 8 KO’s) in a ten round super flyweight Mexico City cross-town rivalry clash.