Ryan Karl vs. Berman Aguilar added to Castano vs. Omotoso card on November 2

Exciting welterweight Ryan “Cowboy” Karl will take on Costa Rica’s Berman Aguilar in a 10-round welterweight fight and highly-regarded prospect David Morrell Jr. faces Quinton Rankin in an eight-round light heavyweight as part of FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes on Saturday, November 2 from MGM National Harbor in Maryland.





The action begins at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT and is headlined by undefeated former champion Brian Carlos Castaño against exciting veteran contender Wale “Lucky Boy” Omotoso, plus former world champions Javier “El Abejón” Fortuna and Jesús Andrés Cuellar collide in the co-feature.

Preceding the fights on FS1 are FS2 PBC Fight Night Prelims featuring 2016 U.S. Olympian Gary Antuanne Russell (11-0, 11 KOs) from Capitol Heights, Maryland battling Panama’s Juan Huertas (14-2-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight affair. Prelims begin at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT with unbeaten welterweight prospect Anthony Velazquez (7-0, 7 KOs) in an eight round fight against Delaware’s Michael Crain (3-3, 1 KO).

The lineup also includes undefeated featherweight Ranfis Javier Encarnacion taking on Mexico’s Emmanuel Dominguez in a 10-round attraction and unbeaten bantamweight contender Antonio Russell in a 10-round fight against Mexico’s Samuel Gutierrez.





Non-televised fights will also feature undefeated super lightweight Patrick Harris from Washington, D.C. facing Brazil’s Joaquim Carneiro for eight rounds of action, unbeaten prospect Paul Kroll of Philadelphia in a six-round super welterweight contest, and an eight-round lightweight showdown between once-beaten fighters Dravontay Rawls of Glenarden, Maryland and Newark, New Jersey’s Wanzell Ellison.

Rounding out the show is undefeated welterweight Tyrek Irby from Landover, Maryland in an eight-round duel against Los Angeles-native Joaquin Chavez, unbeaten Keeshawn Williams of District Heights, Maryland in an eight-round super welterweight fight and Kazakhstan’s Shyngyskhan Tazhibay looking to remain unbeaten in a six-round super welterweight attraction.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.mgmnationalharbor.com/.





The 27-year-old Karl (17-2, 11 KOs) will enter the ring coming off of back-to-back knockout victories in 2019, most recently stopping David Morales in June. Born in Milano, Texas and fighting out of Houston, Karl won his first 13 pro fights after turning pro in 2014. Karl avenged one of his defeats by knocking Kevin Watts out in their January rematch. He will be opposed by Aguilar (15-5-1, 5 KOs), who was born in Nicaragua and now fights out of Costa Rica. He most recently defeated Eliecer Lanzas in July.

Representing his native Cuba and now fighting out of Minneapolis, Morrell (1-0, 1 KO) made his pro debut in August with a first round knockout of Yendris Valdez. The 21-year-old began his pro career after an impressive amateur career that included being named “Fighter of the Tournament” at the 2016 Youth Boxing Championships. He will be opposed by Charlotte, North Carolina’s Rankin (15-6-2, 12 KOs) who had a three-fight winning streak snapped in a decision loss to Chad Dawson in June.

Fans can live stream the fights on the FOX Sports app, available in English or Spanish through the FOX, FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSports.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku.