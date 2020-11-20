Rescheduled: Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell on January 21, 2021

The highly-anticipated lightweight showdown between Ryan Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) and Luke Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) will now take place on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. The fight, which will be for the interim WBC Lightweight World Championship, will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Additional information regarding the venue and the undercard will be announced shortly.

“With this new year, a new era for Golden Boy begins, and we can’t wait to unleash our international stable of prospects, contenders, and world champions,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy. “

And what better way to start this new chapter than with boxing’s newest crossover star? Despite being just 22 years old, Ryan Garcia has already built a huge fan base, and once he gets past Luke Campbell, the sky is the limit.

“2021 will be a tremendous year for our company, and we can’t wait for our stable of more than 70 fighters—including 9 world champions and 13 regional titleholders—to play a significant role in transforming the boxing landscape.”

“My mindset going into this fight hasn’t changed, and my training hasn’t stopped,” said Ryan Garcia. “I’m excited we have new date and can finally bring this to the fans. I’m here, and I’m ready to ring in the new year with a victory…let’s go!”

“New date, new year, same result,” said Luke Campbell. “I’m fully back in training and have never felt better. What a way to start 2021 this is going to be with a clinical Luke Campbell win.”

Garcia vs. Campbell is a 12-round fight for the interim WBC Lightweight World Championship presented by Golden Boy in association with Matchroom Boxing.

The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle,” “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts,” and O’Reilly Auto Parts. Better Parts, Better Prices…everyday! The fight will take place on Jan. 2, 2021, and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN in more than 200 countries and territories, including the U.S., Mexico, and the UK.

For more information, visit goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZNBoxing. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy and www.facebook.com/DAZN. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoy and @DAZNBoxing. Follow the conversation using #GarciaCampbell