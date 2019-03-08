Ryan Garcia vs. Jose Lopez – Carlos Palomino special VIP guest on 3/30

Mexican Hall of Famer Carlos Palomino will be the special VIP guest for the explosive boxing event headlined by the 10-round lightweight clash between rising star Ryan Garcia (17-0, 14 KOs) and Jose “Wonder Boy” Lopez (20-3-1, 14 KOs). The fight will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and will be streamed live on DAZN .





Palomino is a native of Sonora, Mexico who became a world champion in the welterweight division. After a short amateur career during his time in the U.S. Army, he debuted as a professional in 1972, fighting at the historic Olympic Auditorium many times as he developed into a solid contender. In 1976, Palomino flew to the United Kingdom to defeat John H. Stacey in his own backyard to become the WBC Welterweight World Champion. He defended the belt several times before losing the crown to another legend in Wilfred “The Radar” Benitez. Palomino then fought Roberto “Hand of Stone” Duran in a legendary battle that he lost by unanimous decision in 1979. He then returned in 1997 for a string of five comeback fights before hanging up the gloves for good.

Palomino will be in attendance for this event to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures inside the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center. The meet-and-greet is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket to the event.

In the co-main event, hard-hitting Angel “Tito” Acosta (19-1, 19 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico will defend his WBO Light Flyweight Title against Ganigan “El Maravilla” Lopez (35-8, 19 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in a 12-round battle. Acosta, who is part of a co-promotion with Miguel Cotto Promotions, is coming off a sensational first-round knockout win over Abraham “Choko”Rodriguez in October 2018.





Rising super featherweight Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (27-0, 24 KOs) will make his debut in the United States when he takes on Ibrahim Class (22-5, 10 KOs) of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in a 10-round clash.

NABO Featherweight Champion Joet Gonzalez (21-0, 12 KOs) will defend his regional strap in a 10-round fight against former world champion Rodrigo “Gatito” Guerrero (26-7-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico.

Antonio “Relentless” Orozco (27-1, 17 KOs) will return to the ring after his first world title opportunity in a 10-round super lightweight fight against Jose Rodriguez (25-12-1, 13 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Danielito Zorrilla (10-0, 8 KOs) of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico will participate in an eight-round super lightweight battle.

Neeco “The Rooster” Macias (17-1, 10 KOs) will look to bounce back from his first loss in an eight-round super lightweight fight against Jeremy Ramos (10-6, 4 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

Herbert “Ace” Acevedo (15-2, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles, Calif. will fight in an eight-round 140-pound battle against Alfonso Olvera (11-5-1, 4 KOs) of Tucson, Arizona.

Aaron “Silencer” McKenna (6-0, 4 KOS) of Monaghan, Ireland will return in a six-round welterweight fight against Loretto Olivas (3-0, 1 KO) of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Rommel Caballero (5-0, 4 KOs) of Coachella, Calif. will participate in a six-round super featherweight bout against Luis Lizarraga Jr. (6-12-1, 2 KOs) of Merida, Mexico.

Garcia vs. Lopez is a 10-round lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions. The event will take place Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

