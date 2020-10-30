Ryan Garcia battles Luke Campbell on Dec.5 at the Fantasy Springs in Indio, CA

Golden Boy is proud to announce that the highly anticipated Garcia vs. Campbell matchup is headed to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.

The event will feature a stacked undercard of world class action, including a 12-round rematch between WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Rene Alvarado (32-8, 21 KOs) and Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez (24-3-1, 20 KOs) in the co-main event.

The fights will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5 and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

“More than three years after Rene began his own title run by derailing Roger’s highly touted American debut, the tables have been turned and ‘The Kid’ is now gunning for Gemelo’s world title,” said Eric Gomez, President of Golden Boy.

“Both of these guys know what it’s like to come back from defeat, and fans will be treated to them leaving it all in the ring.”

Alvarado is a 31-year-old world champion who has earned everything the hard way, facing some of the toughest featherweights and super featherweight of the last few years.

The native of Managua, Nicaragua has a resume that includes wins against Robinson “Robin Hood Castellanos, Jayson “La Maravilla” Velez, Danis “Djingis Khan” Shafikov, Carlos “The Solution” Morales and Andrew “El Chango” Cancio, the man he beat to become a world champion. Alvarado hopes to retain his title in a rematch of his 2017 bout against Gutierrez.

“I’m ready to defend my title on December 5,” said Rene Alvarado. “I’ll be prepared to deliver a tremendous combat to all fans so they can enjoy a bit of distraction during these difficult times.

And although the crisis we all currently face is something that will be different in this rematch, the end result will be the same. We will get the victory at any cost to retain the title.”

In 2017, Gutierrez was on the fast track to a world title challenge until running into Alvarado, who gave him his first defeat.

Since then, the Venezuelan boxer has had to learn on the job in tough bouts against Hector “El Finito” Tanajara Jr. and Oscar Duarte.

However, 2019 changed everything for him when he stopped then-undefeated contender Rocky Hernandez. Now, after two additional wins, the 25-year-old is finally having his first world title shot and against the man who first derailed his efforts.

“I want to thank God above all else,” said Roger Gutierrez. “I also want to thank the World Boxing Association and Golden Boy Promotions. I will dedicate this fight to my mom who is currently battling cancer.

This victory will be for her. I am ready to avenge my first loss in this world title challenge. From Maracaibo [Venezuela] to the world—let’s do it!”

Before the co-main event, Franchon “The Heavy-Hitting Diva” Crews-Dezurn (6-1, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Md. will defend her unified WBC and WBO Super Middleweight World Titles in a 10-round clash.

Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (14-0-1, 9 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada will defend his NABF Welterweight Title in a scheduled 10-round fight.

2016 Olympian Raul “Cougar” Curiel (8-0, 6 KOs) of Tampico, Mexico and Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (14-1, 9 KOs) of North Hollywood, Calif. will clash in a 10-round battle between two Golden Boy welterweights.

Sean Garcia (5-0, 2 KOs) of Victorville, Calif. will open the night in a six-round lightweight fight.

Opponents for Crews-Dezurn, Cobbs and Garcia will be announced shortly.

Garcia vs. Campbell is a 12-round fight for the interim WBC Lightweight World Championship presented by Golden Boy in association with Matchroom Boxing. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop.

Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Dec. 5 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.