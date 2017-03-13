Ryan Ford Defends UBO World Title Against Robert Berridge On May 27

03.13.2017: After a very successful promotion on February 17, “The Roar Of Singapore” with four Universal Boxing Organization™ (UBO) title fights, Ringstar Management is ready to soon formally announce its second event, scheduled for Saturday May 27, also in Singapore.





And the next show is going to be even bigger, amazingly featuring a planned nine (!) UBO title fights, as Ringstar founder Scott Patrick O´Farrell continues to make his mark as one of Asia´s best, and most innovative promoters.

In one of the main bouts, undefeated UBO World Light Heavyweight Champion Ryan “Real Deal” Ford (11-0, 7 KOs) is facing a very tough first defense of his title, as he takes on former two-time world title-challenger Robert “The Butcher” Berridge (29-6-1, 21 KOs) from New Zealand.

Ford, who stayed busy this past weekend in his native Canada with a TKO of Rob Nichols in a non title bout, won the UBO world title on the February 17 show by stopping another tough New Zealand fighter in Sam Rapira, and in Berridge he will be stepping things up another notch.

Berridge (32) turned professional in 2009, and won the New Zealand Light Heavyweight title in 2013. He later added to his collection with WBC Asia, WBO Oriental, PABA and IBO Oceania straps, before losing on points for the IBO World title to South African Thomas Oosthuizen in 2015.

This past February he challenged for the WBA World Light Heavyweight championship in Russia, losing on a cut in round four to local man Dmitry Bivol. He is now ready to attempt to make it third-time-lucky in world championship fights, as he travels to Singapore in May to take the UBO crown from Ford.

In other top fights on the card, former IBO World Super Middleweight Champion Renold Quinland (11-2, 7 KOs) from Australia will try to win his second world championship, as he takes on an opponent to be confirmed for the vacant UBO World Super Middleweight title.

Chad “Hollywood” Bennett (36-4-3, 27 Kos), also from Australia, will fight for the vacant UBO World Super Lightweight crown, and one more UBO world title encounter is currently being negotiated to make it four world championship fights.

Additionally, UBO Inter-Continental and Asia-Pacific Light Heavyweight titlist “Miracle” Mirage Khan, AKA Muhammad Meeraj, (8-1, 4 KOs) will be making the maiden defense of both his titles, just as UBO Asia-Pacific Cruiserweight Champion Benjamin Kelleher (3-0-1, 2 KOs) will put his belt on the line.

Also, former two-weight WBC world champion Sirimongkhon Iamthuam (91-3, 57 KOs) from Thailand will be going for the vacant UBO Inter-Continental Super Welterweight title, and Australian contender Tommy Browne (32-6-2, 12 KOs) fights for the UBO International Super Welterweight title.

Finally, 22-year-old Malaysian shooting star Keng Fai Hui (1-0, 1 KO) is set to be fast-tracked, as he fights for the vacant UBO Asia-Pacific Welterweight title in only his second professional outing.

According to O´Farrell, an official announcement with further details, including venue and ticket-information, is forthcoming in the near future.