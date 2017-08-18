Ryan Ford coming to beat Anthony Yarde

Ryan Ford says he won’t be intimidated by Anthony Yarde when the undefeated rivals square off for the Vacant WBO Inter-Continental Light-Heavyweight strap at the Copper Box Arena on September 16th, live on BoxNation and BT Sport.

Ford, 35, racked up 22 wins during his successful 10-year mixed martial arts career, and now the 12-0 Canadian is determined to prove he is the ‘Real Deal’ in the boxing ring by inflicting a first career defeat on Yarde.





“Everyone knows how hard I’ve worked for this,” said Ford, speaking to the Edmonton Journal. “This has been 13 years of my life I’ve been grinding to make it to this point in the fight game. The work I’ve put in the gym and on the road has paid off. My opportunity to perform on the big stage has arrived.”

Rising star Yarde (12-0, 11 KO’s) will pose the biggest challenge in Ford’s career to date. The Ilford powerhouse is quickly making a name for himself as one of the hottest talents in British boxing but Ford isn’t buying into the hype.

“He’s a proven fighter in the UK, and a lot of people are saying ‘who is this guy he’s fighting next?’. People don’t know me over there, but I can guarantee that on September 16, people will know me. I’m coming to win that belt.

“He’s got 11 knockouts. It will be by far my toughest challenge in the boxing ring, but I believe I will be his toughest challenge too. Yarde has never fought anyone like me.





“I’ve seen videos of him and he’s a tough puncher with knockout power, but I’ve never seen a guy press him. The guys he’s fought the last few fights have looked scared of him. I’m not that guy. I’m not scared of him.”

WBO Middleweight World Champion Billy Joe Saunders makes the second defence of his crown against Willie Monroe Jr in the evening’s main event; teenage Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois takes on AJ Carter for the Vacant Southern Area strap in only his fifth contest; knockout artist Joe Pigford takes on Kieran Smith for the Vacant WBO European Super-Welterweight title.

Some of the very best up-and-coming prospects in the country including Welling Super-Featherweight Archie Sharp; Ilford Super-Bantamweight Lucien Reid; Fulham Super-Middleweight Zak Chelli and Erith Flyweight Jake Pettit feature. Ilford Welterweight Hamza Sheeraz; Tamworth Light-Heavyweight Ryan Hatton and Ilford Super-Middleweight Umar Sadiq all make their highly-anticipated pro debuts.

