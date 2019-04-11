Ryan Burnett faces Jelbirt Gomera on 5/17 on ESPN+

Former unified bantamweight world champion Ryan Burnett will make a sensational return on the #MTKFightNight at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on May 17 – in association with Top Rank and broadcast live on ESPN+ and iFL TV.





After the success of March’s bill at the historic venue, which saw Luke Keeler dethrone Conrad Cummings as WBO European champion amid a raucous atmosphere, one of the city’s most successful fighters will spearhead the follow-up.

The Adam Booth-trained Burnett (19-1, 9 KOs) is straight back into a title fight in front of his adoring home city as he meets Jelbirt Gomera for the WBC International super-bantamweight crown.

Burnett said: “I want to be world champion again. Nothing else matters. This is a significant step in that campaign and I’m delighted it’s taking place in my home city.

“My opponent on May 17 is in the way of my being back where I know I belong. You will see my determination on fight night.”

Booth said: “Myself and MTK Global have a plan to get Ryan back to where he should be, which is world champion status.

“His hunger and desire are greater than ever before so there’s no doubt he can head back to the top. Enjoy the ride.”

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan added: “This is just fantastic news for everyone concerned. We’re delighted to be welcoming Ryan and Adam to another huge event in Belfast.

“Ryan’s achievements speak for themselves. He unified as a world champion, and we believe it’s only a matter of time before he’s back at the very top of the sport.

“Belfast fans and all those who come from outside the city to this event are in for a real treat. These shows with our friends at Top Rank and ESPN+ are already getting bigger and bigger.”

An entertaining clash is all but guaranteed with Filipino southpaw Gomera (14-5, 7 KOs) bringing power down from featherweight having kicked off his professional career with three consecutive first-round knockouts.

Burnett unified the bantamweight division when he added Zhanat Zhakiyanov’s WBA Super title to his IBF strap back in October 2017.

Already confirmed to be joining Burnett on the first ever UK #MTKFightNight broadcast on ESPN platforms are MTK Global teammates Declan Geraghty and Marco McCullough, who will contest the IBF European super-featherweight title.

Further news of fighters and fights added to this historic show will be forthcoming in due course.

TO BUY TICKETS, CLICK HERE

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal