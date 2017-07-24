Ryan Aston with second successive victory

Ryan Aston recorded a second successive victory with a well-earned points win over Cristian Hoskin-Gomez at the top of BCB Promotions’ show on Sunday afternoon.

‘Sunday Best’ took place the Copthorne Hotel in Brierley Hill and featured a host of Black Country boxers.

Aston, topping the bill, took on the teak tough Plymouth man for the second time and, once again, came out on top. It was an entertaining affair with Hoskin-Gomez taking the fight to ‘Tank’ who moved and landed to could affect.





The Dudley middleweight didn’t drop a round but was docked a point – referee for the afternoon Shaun Messer penalised him for holding – to record a 59-55 points win.

Elsewhere on the card, Kingswinford’s Danny Ball enjoyed a perfect start to his professional career. The super welterweight, whose brother Jamie was a Midlands Area Champion, stopped his Czech opponent inside the first round.

Martin Karbhel was hurt by a left hook to the body and a flurry of shots put him on the canvass. He failed to beat Messers count much to the delight of Ball’s army of supporters.

Coseley’s Tommy Ghent made a welcome return to the ring after a four year sabbatical and looked, at times, as if he’d never been away. The 24 year-old welterweight recorded a 40-36 points shut-out win against tough Bulgarian Teodor Nikolov without ever having to get out of second gear.





Old Hill’s Manny Zaber was back in action after four months on the sidelines to record a 39-37 victory over Bristol’s Harvey Hemsley.

Zaber – not at his fluid best – dug deep to pick up the victory. Local rival, Les Byfield, was an interested spectator as speculation grows that the pair will meet in the ring in the new season.

Finally, former Midlands welterweight champion Craig Morris, from Ludlow in Shropshire, returned to winning ways with a third round stoppage over Marcin Cybulski. Morris lost his crown last time out – against Derby’s Ryan Fields – so was eager to return with a win.

Poland’s Cybulski had already been down from a left hook in the second stanza and returned to the canvas a round later before Messer waved off proceedings.

BCB Promotions return for the new Midlands boxing season with shows at Walsall Football Club on 1st September and Walsall Town Hall on the 30th September.