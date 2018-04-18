Ryan Aston Has Title Aspirations

Ryan Aston says it is “now or never” for his title aspirations as he gets back into the squared circle on April 21st.





The 27-year-old middleweight has not fought since taking a points victory over Cristian Hoskin-Gomez on July 23rd last year and will take on Wiltshire-based Anthony Fox on BCB Promotions’ “Time To Shine” show at Walsall Town Hall, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall, thos weekend.

Aston took two disappointing defeats on his record in 2016, to Ahmet Patterson for the IBF International Super-Welterweight title and then to Craig Cunningham for the Midlands Area Middleweight belt.

But Aston responded strongly in 2017 with points wins over Gomez and Deividas Sajauka and now, with Fox next on the agenda, Aston is determined to move past four and six round fights and move back into title contention.

“I’m in the best place he can be at the moment,” said the southpaw.





“I’m in the best condition I could be in with having my new conditioning coach on board, it’s put my fitness onto the next level.

“Sparring has been great, my camp has been great and I’ve had no distractions.

“I’ve got a positive team behind me and I can go from strength to strength now. Hopefully I can be busy from now onwards to the end of this year.

“At the end of this fight I don’t want to be fighting four or six rounders – I want to be fighting somebody who is going to come and fight me and I want to fight them for a title. Simple as that.





“I’m pushing my body to its limits and I’ve got a new strength and conditioning coach on board.

“I’m not getting any younger and I’ve had 26 fights as a pro. I’ve not just started off. This is now or never for me.

“This is like my last crack and I’m going to make it the best one I can do.

“I’ve put all my eggs in the same basket. You might say it’s a risk but at the end of the day you get out what you put in and that’s the only way I’m seeing it.

“I believe if I stick to my boxing there’s no-one in the country who can beat me.”

Aston is in line for a shot at the Midlands Area Middleweight title, currently held by BCB stablemate Tyler Denny and also has his eyes on Andrew Robinson’s IBO Continental title.

But with April 21st in mind, Aston is determined to box his way to victory and not rely on pure power.

“Fox is tough, he’s durable and he’s only been stopped once. He’s fought Tyler, Craig Cunningham and a few good southpaws.

“I’m just going to stick to my boxing, stick to what I’m good at and let the punches flow. I’m not going to be wasting punches but my fitness is there and we’re going to be doing whatever it takes to win the fight.

“I know he’s a durable lad and coming off two wins, hopefully he’s coming to have a go. That’ll play into my hands because at the end of the day once I get my boxing going, I’m going to take him out.”

Tickets, priced at £40 standard unreserved and £80 VIP Ringside, are on sale now from the Walsall Town Hall Box Office 0845 111 2900.

The weigh-in and aftershow party will take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Drive, Walsall (just off junction 10 of the M6).