Ruthless Coggi Kayos Severo To Win WBF Intercontinental

Former World Title-Challenger Martin Antonio Coggi delighted his enthusiastic fans at Club Almafuerte in San Martin, Buenos Aires in Argentina on Saturday night, capturing the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Light Welterweight title in ruthless fashion.





Originally scheduled to fight Frenchman Lyes Chaibi, who pulled out on very short notice due to injury, Coggi instead fought an out-gunned Martin Severo from Uruguay. Severo was game enough, and despite taking the fight only a few days ago he tried valiantly to find a way to win.

However, fighting Live on CN23 TV in Argentina and streamed world-wide, Coggi was too motivated and determined to impress, keeping a high pace but boxing well from a distance and landing hard shots both from range and when on the inside.

With iconic father Juan Martin Coggi, the former WBA world champion, in his corner, he was not going to be denied on this night. In round eight it was all over as Coggi found the equalizer that flattened Severo, sending his foe to the canvas hard.

At that point Uruguayan referee Martin Carnevale wisely, and quickly, waved it off, saving his fellow countryman from further punishment. “El Principito” Coggi had won every round on all three judges scorecards at the time of the stoppage.

Now in the hunt for another shot at world championship glory, Coggi (33) improved his professional ledger to 34-7-3 (17), while Severo (28) drops to 12-6-2 (5). The fight was promoted by Latigo Boxing Promotions, headed by Yesica Coggi, older sister of the new champion.

Also on Saturday, German underdog Philipp Kolodziej outfought and stopped local favourite Abdelkahim Dergal to win the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Middleweight title at the Complexe Sportiff in Denain, France.

Kolodziej scored two knock-downs from body-shots in the second round, and another one in round three, before finally putting an end to the onslaught in round seven with a left hook to the liver. Only massive heart from Dergal kept the fight going as long as it did.

Kolodziej, a 26-year-old Southpaw from Wuppertal, improved his record to 9-5 (6). Algerian-born Dergal (38), having likely fought for the last time after sixteen years as a pro, falls to 17-14-1 (8). The fight headlined a show promoted by Mohamed Dergal.