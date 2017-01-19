Russian Cruiserweight Zubov Continues Road to Redemption at Detroit Brawl on Sunday

Russian cruiserweight Alexey Zubov knows what’s at stake when he enters the ring this Sunday in Detroit.

With a second chance in a nationally televised fight possibly looming on the nearby horizon, Zubov (13-1, 8 KOs) from Magnitogorsk, Russia, will face Budapest, Hungary’s Andras Csomor (18-14-1, 14 KOs) in an eight-round bout.





Zubov vs. Csomor will be one of the main supporting bouts in promoter Dmitriy Salita’s special Sunday edition of his “Detroit Brawl” series on January 22, 2017, at Masonic Temple. In the night’s eight-round main event, Detroit’s perennial welterweight gate keeper and fan favorite Lanardo “Pain Server” Tyner (30-10-2, 19 KOs) will face Nagykanizsa, Hungary’s Istvan Dernanecz (10-4, 7 KOs). in the eight-round co-main event Detroit bantamweight James Gordon Smith (11-0, 6 KOs) will face Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary’s Szilveszter Ajtai (10-3-1, 5 KOs).

Once again sponsored by the Greektown Casino Hotel, tickets for “Detroit Brawl” are priced at VIP $123, Box Seats are $80 and $60, Seating is $80, $60, $40, and $20. They are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and Ticketmaster.com.

For this training camp, Zubov worked with his trainer, the late Emanuel Steward’s nephew Javan “Sugar” Hill, as he helped prepare former WBC super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell for his recent fight.

“Everything was perfect in my training this time,” said Zubov. “I love working with Javan, he has helped me grow so much as a fighter. And Anthony Dirrell taught me a great deal as well. I will be showing what I’ve learned this Sunday.”

Although he’s not taking him lightly, the formerly heavily decorated amateur Zubov says his studies of opponent Csomor haven’t revealed much he hasn’t seen before.

“I’ve watched a little bit of him on tape and he does nothing out of the ordinary. I’ve fought guys like him before who have the same style. And I always handle them very well.”

Zubov, looking to face the likes of WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk, countryman Denis Lebedev, or any of the division’s other big names, says his return to national television will be nothing like the first time. Zubov suffered his only career loss, a unanimous decision to Moldova’s Constantin Bejenaru, last April at the Turning Stone in Verona, New York and live on ShoBox.

“I was nervous. I never fought on a big show before that and I choked up,” explained Zubov of the loss. Next time will be totally different. I have been around big-time boxing on big shows enough times now. I will be ready.”

Also seeing action that night will be former cruiserweight world title challenger “Hurricane” Junior Wright (15-2-1, 12 KOs) from Evanston, Illinois, making his heavyweight debut against Detroit’s Damon McCreary (15-6, 11 KOs) in a six-rounder.

In a bantamweight six-rounder, undefeated bantamweight Ja’Rico “Great Lakes King” O’Quinn (4-0, 3 KOs) will take on Chicago’s Angel Carvajal (2-5).

In a super lightweight four, Detroit’s rejuvenated “Lightning” Larry Ventus (7-11-1, 3 KOs) will face Florida’s iron-jawed Jesus Lule (9-20-1, 1 KO).

Popular and undefeated super welterweight Ardreal Holmes (4-0, 2 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, is scheduled to fight Macon, Georgia’s Bryan Goldsby (3-1).

Undefeated Alabama super featherweight Dwayne Zeigler (5-0-1, 5 KOs) will face Aaron Hollis (3-3, 2 KOs) of Cincinnati in a four-round super featherweight fight.

Kronk welterweight Jacob Bonas (2-0-1, 1 KO), Toledo super middleweight DeAndre Ware (8-0, 6 KOs) and undefeated Detroit heavyweight Marcus Carter (1-0, 1 KO) will face opponents that are yet to be announced.

On fight night, doors open at 4:00 pm and the fights begin at 5:00 pm. The Masonic Temple is located at 500 Temple Street in Detroit.