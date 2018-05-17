Russell Jr. vs. Diaz and Selby vs. Warrington this Sat. on Showtime

SHOWTIME Boxing will deliver three world championship fights from three countries this Saturday across two different platforms in the latest of an industry-leading offering of world class championship boxing.





Saturday’s world title bouts feature six fighters ranked in the consensus top-10 in their respective divisions. May 19 will be the seventh SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast of 2018. Through Saturday, the network will have delivered 13 world championship fights through the first five months of the year. There are an additional four world title fights scheduled for June, as SHOWTIME continues an unrivaled and unprecedented run of world class boxing.

As with all of the network’s award-winning programming, Saturday’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast will stream live online and on mobile devices via the network streaming service and SHOWTIME ANYTIME.

The live boxing begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME Sports social media platforms as IBF Featherweight World Champion Lee Selby (26-1, 9 KOs) defends his 126-pound title against Josh Warrington (26-0, 6 KOs) from Elland Road in Leeds, U.K. The SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL social media offering will stream live in the U.S. on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page

The action continues at 10:05 p.m. ET/PT live on SHOWTIME® as a split-site doubleheader begins at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Hometown favorite Gary Russell Jr. will make the third defense of his WBC Featherweight World Championship against undefeated No. 1 ranked challenger Joseph Diaz Jr. in what will be the third of four high-stakes featherweight fights in 2018 on SHOWTIME Sports platforms. The four fights – Frampton vs. Donaire, Selby vs. Warrington, Russell vs. Diaz, Santa Cruz vs. Mares II – feature seven of the consensus top-10 ranked fighters at 126 pounds.





SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING coverage then shifts to Canada at approximately 11 p.m. ET/PT as Adonis Stevenson defends his WBC Light Heavyweight World Championship against former two-division champion Badou Jack at Air Canada Centre in Toronto. Stevenson will make the ninth defense of his title against Jack in the biggest and most meaningful fight in the 175-pound division in 2018.