Rungvisai vs. Estrada & Roman vs. Doheny Press Conference Quotes

In a press conference on Monday afternoon at Beauty and Essex in Hollywood, California, the media gathered to preview the stacked double-header on April 26 at The Forum, featuring the rematch for the WBC and Ring Magazine Super Flyweight titles between Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Juan Francisco Estrada, as well as the Super Bantamweight unification between WBA champion Daniel Roman and IBF Titlist TJ Doheny. The undercard fights will feature former World Champion Jessie Vargas moving up to the 154-pound division and the 2019 debut of former World Champion Scott Quigg in separate bouts. The fighters discussed their preparations for the fight before heading to training camp.





Juan Francisco Estrada

“I’m extremely excited for this rematch. I know a lot of fans were asking for it. I’m getting ready to bring the title back to Mexico. I’m confident that I’m going to win the fight, but I’m also very excited to watch some of the undercard fights. I think it’s a stacked card, I like a lot of these fighters, so it will be a good card for everybody.”

Daniel Roman





“I’m excited to be back home and excited that TJ’s here. This is a fight you want to see. The best against the best, champion against champion. I’ve been asking for this fight since I won the world title, and finally it’s here. It’s going to be a great card, but I feel we’re going to steal the show that night.”

TJ Doheny

“This is the kind of fight I want to be involved in. It’s a dream of mine – as soon as I got my world title that’s all I’ve been pushing for is a unification. I want to thank Daniel Roman for taking the fight and wanting to unify the division. In my opinion this is probably the best two 122 fighters in the world going off right now. There’s a lot of respect between myself and Danny… a fight of this magnitude does not need that kind of stuff. Come April 26 when that first bell goes, the respect will be gone out the window, and the fans can expect fireworks.”

Jessie Vargas

“I’ve had a couple of changes in this training camp. First and foremost, I brought in Freddie Roach, and I’m glad he was able to include me in his training camp. It’s been a great journey so far. It’s my first time leaving Las Vegas for a training camp, and it’s become a great outcome. I definitely feel a big difference – I’m 100% focused on the task at hand making my 154 debut, and I look forward to becoming a three-division world champion. Follow me on this quest! I’m looking forward to a brighter, greater future, where I think that you still have the best to see of me. I’m excited to be fighting at The Forum. It’s a great venue – every seat is a good seat inside The Forum. We have a great night of boxing.”

Scott Quigg

“Coming off my last fight in October last year in Boston, back to winning ways, I moved up to Super Featherweight. This year now it’s about going on again and becoming a two-weight world champion. I believe I’ve got the capabilities and I’m still improving as a fighter. Working with Freddie now, I’ve been with him since 2017 and still feel like I’m getting better. This year is about progressing.”

For more information, fans can follow DAZN’s U.S. social channels: @DAZNUSA on Facebook, @DAZN_USA for Twitter, and DAZN_USA for Instagram.