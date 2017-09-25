Ruling by Swiss Court of Lausanne renders existence of the so-called IMC and its demands against AIBA illegitimate ​

On Monday, 25 September, the Swiss Court of Lausanne gave its ruling on the attempts of the so-called IMC to seize control of AIBA. The Court rejected all of the IMC’s claims in full, rendering the requests made by them in Moscow in July of this year as invalid. The Court decision upholds the position of AIBA President Dr Ching-Kuo Wu and Executive Director Mr William Louis-Marie to validly represent AIBA and to continue to work in the best interests of boxing in accordance with AIBA Statutes and Bylaws.

“AIBA has remained unified and confident that the Swiss Court would recognise the core values of integrity and transparency that the Association hold most important and that we stand for. We have always been single-minded in our determination to continue working alongside and representing our 202 National Federations and the best interests of our sport, carrying out our long-term strategic vision for its ongoing growth and success with a united family. This we are now able to do without the unwelcome interference of the so-called IMC, whose legitimacy AIBA never recognised and has now formally been deemed illegal by the Swiss Court decision rendered today,” said AIBA President Dr Ching-Kuo Wu.





AIBA will continue to focus on delivering its next major international event, the 2017 Youth Women’s World Championships in India mid-November, to the highest level, while AIBA HQs proceeds with preparations for the 2018 Year of Caribbean initiative, helping support the development of boxing in a region that has suffered greatly during the recent hurricanes.

