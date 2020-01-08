Ruiz vs. Joshua II Tops List Of Most-Streamed Events On DAZN In 2019

• More than 100 Events Eclipsed One Million Streams





LONDON, 7 Jan. 2020 – In a year that saw boxing’s continued global resurgence, the highly anticipated rematch between heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. was the most-streamed event on DAZN in 2019.

The Top 10 includes major football events, two bouts featuring consensus 2019 Fighter of the Year Canelo Alvarez and the professional boxing debut of YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul. In total, more than 100 events (107) each surpassed one million streams during the year.

Top 10 Most-Streamed Events on DAZN in 2019

1. Ruiz vs. Joshua II (Dec. 7)

2. UEFA Champions League: Tottenham vs. Liverpool (June 1)

3. UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Barcelona (May 7)

4. Canelo vs. Kovalev (Nov. 2)

5. KSI vs. Logan Paul II (Nov. 9)

6. UEFA Champions League: Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich (Oct. 1)

7. Serie A: Milan vs. Internazionale (Sept. 21)

8. UEFA Champions League: Ajax vs. Tottenham (May 8)

9. UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs. Liverpool (May 1)

10. Canelo vs. Jacobs (May 4)





As more sports shift from linear to OTT distribution, DAZN saw record consumption in 2019 with more than a half billion hours streamed (507 million), an increase of 98 percent from the 256 million hours streamed in 2018. Other highlights include:

Consumption by Device

1. Mobile: 26 percent

2. Set-top Box/Streaming Stick: 23 percent

3. Smart TV: 21 percent

4. Desktop: 17 percent

5. Game Console: 13 percent

Consumption by Sport

1. Football: 314.6 million hours

2. Baseball: 38.1 million hours

3. Motorsport: 37.9 million hours

4. American Football: 37.2 million hours

5. Boxing: 22.6 million hours





DAZN is the largest, fastest growing global sports streaming service. Since launching in 2016, DAZN is now live in nine countries across four continents, including Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the United States.

***Top 10 rankings are based on the number of live and on-demand streams per event of more than one minute.