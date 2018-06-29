Ruben Villa vs. Ricardo Lopez – Official weights

Unbeaten featherweight standout Ruben Villa (11-0, 4 KOs) weighed in at 125.5 lbs. for his featherweight bout against Ricardo Lopez (7-2-2, 6 KOs) at Friday’s weigh in. Lopez came in at 125.6 lbs.





“I’m going to fight my fight,” said Villa, who is from Salinas, Calif. and is a former two-time national Golden Gloves champion. “I put in an excellent training camp just like I always do. I’m ready to carry the show.”

Villa vs. Lopez is the 8-round “New Blood” main event that originates from Omega Products International in Sacramento, Calif. this Saturday, June 30.

Villa is promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions.

In other weights, undefeated heavyweight LaRon Mitchell (16-0, 14 KOs) weighed 238 lbs., while Rodney Hernandez (10-7-2, 2 KOs) checked in at a robust 260 lbs. Mitchell defends his Junior NABF championship for the second time.





“There aren’t going to be any feeling out rounds,” said Mitchell, who is also a full-time physical education teacher in Oakland, Calif. “I’m bringing the heat right from the start.”

WEIGHTS

Ruben Villa, 125.5 lbs. vs. Ricardo Lopez, 125.6 lbs. (8-rounds)

LaRon Mitchell, 238 lbs. vs. Rodney Hernandez, 260 lbs. (8-rounds)

Pedro Moreno, 137 lbs. vs. Luis Zarazua, 135 lbs. (8-rounds)

Blake McKernan, 195.2 lbs. vs. Miguel Cubos, 199.2 lbs. (6-rounds)

Alberto Torres, 127 lbs. vs. Alim Khan Jumakhonov, 125.7 lbs. (6-rounds)

Max Becerra, 137 lbs. vs. Cesar Villarraga, 135.7 lbs. (6-rounds)

Ryan Bourland, 178 lbs. vs. Codale Ford, 178.8 lbs. (4-rounds)

Tickets for “New Blood” are priced at $40, $60, & $100 and are available for purchase stating at 5:30 p.m. local time from the will call booth at Omega Products (see address below).





All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: New Blood via our Facebook page and ThompsonBoxing.com.

The livestream starts at 7:45 p.m. PT / 10:45 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert, color commentary.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 7:45 p.m. Omega Products is located at 8111 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95826, and can be reached at 916-635-3335.

“New Blood” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Everlast.